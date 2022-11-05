GAME THREAD: Florida State Seminoles vs Miami Hurricanes

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

Following a, uh, shaky win at Virginia last week — 14-12 in 4 OT — Mario Cristobal’s Canes return home to Hard Rock Stadium to play the biggest game of the year, and one of the biggest rivalries in all of College Football: the annual rivalry game against the Florida State Seminoles.

And there you have it.

Miami Hurricanes. Florida State Seminoles.

What more really needs to be said?

Kickoff coming shortly. By now you know the drill; hop in the comments and chat it up!

Go Canes