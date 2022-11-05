Miami vs FSU: Three Stars

The Miami Hurricanes got stomped by the Florida State Seminoles tonight, 45-3. FSU has won two in a row against the Canes. Fine. Miami stinks. Good thing no one watched or cared. I was bored to tears for most of the game and switched over to Alabama vs LSU and Notre Dame vs Clemson as often as I could. Let’s get Coach Cristobal back to recruiting! Haha. Also, let’s get to the three stars of the game too I guess. We’re going extra sarcastic tonight.

1. First-half home crowd

I’ll give Canes fans credit. They showed up tonight ready to go for a rivalry game. Too bad the team didn’t show up. In typical Miami Hurricanes fashion, over half the crowd left at halftime when the game was already out of hand. Gotta love South Florida. There is always something else to do.

2. Me - the tortured viewer

I suffered through this game so the casual Miami Hurricanes viewer didn’t have to. And let me tell you, it was rough. The best part of the game were the lulls when I could check in on Alabama vs LSU and Notre Dame vs Clemson. Ooh, does Clemson’s offense look bad. Not Miami-bad, but bad. Looks like the ACC will be left out of the CFP again this season. Oh well.

3. Jacurri Brown - QB

The true freshman quarterback got some rivalry game experience tonight. He made mistakes, plenty of mistakes. That said, he was tough as hell and never gave up. I give him credit for that. Canes fans better get used to the raw Brown, as he will probably be the guy ahead of Jake Garcia moving forward for the rest of this season. It will be interesting to see where Garcia transfers to. And it’s definitely going to be an drama-filled offseason in Coral Gables.

Honorable mention:

None. The Canes got their asses kicked by their biggest rival tonight. Coach Cristobal and company have a long way to go. Let’s go recruiting! Please don’t leave us Cormani!

Who were your three stars of the game? Let us know in the comments below.

GO CANES!