Recap: Florida State 45, Miami 3

The Florida State Seminoles thrashed the Miami Hurricanes 45-3 on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Jacurri Brown led Miami with 37 yards on 5 of 8 passing. Tyler Van Dyke started for Miami, but left the game in the first half after apparently re-aggravating his shoulder injury. Jaylan Knight led the Canes with 60 yards on the ground on 4 carries. Xavier Restrepo led UM’s receivers with just 2 catches for 25 yards.

Conversely, Jordan Travis completed 10 of 12 passes for 202 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. 10 different Noles caught passes, with Lawrence Toafili leading all receivers with 75 yards on 3 grabs. On the ground, the Seminoles rolled up 231 yards on 48 carries (4.8 ypc). Trey Benson led all ball carriers with 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries.

Florida State found the end zone on their opening drive for a 7-0 lead when Jordan Travis connected with Ontaria Wilson for a 56-yard touchdown. The Noles would roll up touchdowns on three of their first four drives of the game for an early 21-3 lead. Miami could only manage a 49-yard Andres Borregales field goal on its first drive of the game. Down 21-3, Miami could only muster a three-and-out, three-and-out, interception, and punt on its remaining first half drives, as FSU pushed the lead to a 31-3 halftime mark.

Miami drove to the FSU 1-yard line in the third quarter, but a botched snap was recovered by Jared Verse, and the Noles would find the end zone 5 plays later for a 38-3 lead, and the game was completely wrapped up by that point. Tate Rodemaker would engineer a late 12-play, 78-yard touchdown drive for the game’s final margin.

Next up: Florida State travels to Syracuse on 11/12. Miami travels to Georgia Tech on 11/12.