Miami Hurricanes open as underdogs to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

As the Miami Hurricanes look to bounce back from that 45-3 demolishing they suffered at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game, as the Canes head up to the A to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

And for the second week in a row, and third time this season, the Canes are underdogs heading into a game. Your DraftKings Sportsbook opening line of the week:

Miami +2

As is standard for DraftKings Sportsbook, no over/under was available at open. I’ll update this when that number goes live.

This season, at 4-5 is a lost season for Miami. And they’re one upping Georgia Tech, one of the worst programs in the country that fired their coach nearly 2 months ago at this point. But as bad as they’ve been, Georgia Tech actually looked better recently, including yesterday’s 28-27 come from behind win at Virginia Tech. But regardless of any of that, it would be farcical to have Miami be favored against anyone at this point. So yeah, GT as the small betting favorite heading into this week completely makes sense.

Thoughts? I feel like you will have thoughts. Let’s hear them.

Go Canes

