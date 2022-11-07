 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Center, November 7th: Let’s get caught up.

Another weekend of close games, upsets, and more!

By KappaCane
/ new
NCAA Football: Duke at Miami Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Miami got exposed, again, and was beaten to a pulp by conference foe Florida State. I really don’t care about anything else in the college landscape right now.... we are broken and in need of immediate change, but we get more Coach Speak from the HC. “...Coach Gattis runs a great offense...” FOH with that...

Enough about all of that, it’s Georgia Tech week, so with no time to waste, here are the 4 big things you need to know about the Canes:

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Florida State Seminoles edition.

Yikes. #Canes

Miami vs FSU: Three Stars - Let’s get Coach Cristobal back to recruiting! Yikes. #Canes

Hurricanes women’s basketball coach suspended 3 games,

University of Miami Statement on Head Coach Katie Meier Suspension:

“University of Miami Head Women’s Basketball Coach Katie Meier is suspended for the first three regular season contests beginning tomorrow night against the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The University and Coach Meier are working cooperatively with the NCAA on an enforcement matter and per NCAA bylaws, the University is unable to provide further details or comment at this time.”

Statement from Head Coach Katie Meier on Suspension:

“For over 30 years, I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” said University of Miami Head Women’s Basketball Coach Katie Meier. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricane’s women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”

Miami Hurricanes open as underdogs to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Not surprising after what has been seen from the Canes this year

We’re on to Week 11 (GT), and as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great day, everybody!

Loading comments...