EXCLUSIVE: Limited Edition Sebastian Miami Hurricanes Bobblehead

Hey Canes fans, I wanted to reach out and let you know that today FOCO released their newest collectible item, a Thanksgiving Day Parade Bobblehead including one of the Miami Hurricanes Mascot. The collection features various mascots across all the major sports leagues as Thanksgiving Day Parade floats. There are people on the base holding the strings of the mascot floats with a city backdrop on the backboard. Each one will be limited to 222 units, retail for $80, and stand at 7in tall. These launched in stock, and are ready to ship upon order.

Features

Portrays mascot wearing his gameday uniform and depicted as a Thanksgiving Day parade balloon

Figure attached to backdrop to give floating appearance

Thematic cityscape backdrop with team logo displays throughout

Team-colored border of base with star accents

Team-colored crowd accents on top of base

Team logo display on front of base

Street-textured top of base

Front name display

Hand painted

Handcrafted

Measurements

Height: Approximately 7 in., base included

Details

Please understand that all handmade items, by nature, may have imperfections. Although we are thorough, there can be inconsistencies based on the creative nature, and it is possible that one item may look a little different from the next.

Our items may have natural and unique imperfections.

Any item you purchase is one of a kind. There are no two items that are exactly the same.

Not a toy

Edition Size: 222

Individually numbered

Manufactured by FOCO

Officially licensed

Imported

With the holidays fast approaching, what gift is better for your loved one’s collection than a limited edition Sebastian Bobblehead?

Get yours here: https://www.foco.com/collections/holiday-bobbleheads while supplies last!

About FOCO

Previously known as Team Beans, LLC and Forever Collectibles, FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 20 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 100 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros/DC Comics, Nickelodeon, Sanrio and WWE. See everything that is available at www.FOCO.com

