EXCLUSIVE: Limited Edition Sebastian Miami Hurricanes Bobblehead

Hey Canes fans, I wanted to reach out and let you know that today FOCO released their newest collectible item, a Thanksgiving Day Parade Bobblehead including one of the Miami Hurricanes Mascot. The collection features various mascots across all the major sports leagues as Thanksgiving Day Parade floats. There are people on the base holding the strings of the mascot floats with a city backdrop on the backboard. Each one will be limited to 222 units, retail for $80, and stand at 7in tall. These launched in stock, and are ready to ship upon order.
Features
- Portrays mascot wearing his gameday uniform and depicted as a Thanksgiving Day parade balloon
- Figure attached to backdrop to give floating appearance
- Thematic cityscape backdrop with team logo displays throughout
- Team-colored border of base with star accents
- Team-colored crowd accents on top of base
- Team logo display on front of base
- Street-textured top of base
- Front name display
- Hand painted
- Handcrafted
Measurements
- Height: Approximately 7 in., base included
Details
- Please understand that all handmade items, by nature, may have imperfections. Although we are thorough, there can be inconsistencies based on the creative nature, and it is possible that one item may look a little different from the next.
- Our items may have natural and unique imperfections.
- Any item you purchase is one of a kind. There are no two items that are exactly the same.
- Not a toy
- Edition Size: 222
- Individually numbered
- Manufactured by FOCO
- Officially licensed
- Imported
With the holidays fast approaching, what gift is better for your loved one’s collection than a limited edition Sebastian Bobblehead?
Get yours here: https://www.foco.com/collections/holiday-bobbleheads while supplies last!
About FOCO
Previously known as Team Beans, LLC and Forever Collectibles, FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 20 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 100 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros/DC Comics, Nickelodeon, Sanrio and WWE. See everything that is available at www.FOCO.com
Follow @FOCOusa on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more exciting news and new product releases.
Loading comments...