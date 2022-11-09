How to watch Miami vs. Georgia Tech in Week 11

Welcome back for more Miami Hurricanes football, everyone.

Your Miami Hurricanes head back on the road to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon. I could write a lot here but like.....why?

Anyways, here are the particulars for this week’s game:

Miami Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3 ACC)

Kickoff time: 3:30pm Eastern

TV: Regional Sports Network — HELLO AGAIN, BALLY’S!

Online Stream: ESPN3 / Bally’s Sports online

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Georgia Tech -2, Over/Under 46 // as of 1am Wednesday: pick’em (neither team favored), O/U 44

This season slogs on, and what once looked like a sure Miami win — I mean, Georgia Tech fired their coach in September — is not so anymore. Georgia Tech is winning games with an interim coach and freshman QB, while Miami, well, the phrase “most underachieving team in America” seems fitting at this point. To have these teams very close on the betting line, and the line getting down to a pick’em with neither team being favored as of the time I’m writing this just after 1AM Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, speaks way more to the failings of Miami, which we’ve chronicled, and pretty much every outlet that covers CFB has as well.

In terms of betting line, Miami is the literal worst team in terms of performance vs the spread this season. So, if you’re thinking about maybe putting a couple dollars together for this game, maybe just maybe think long and hard before you put that money on the team ranked 131 out of 131 in terms of performance vs the line this season (that’d be Miami; it’s been a nightmare on the field and on the betting sheet for the Canes this season).

Do what you want, but fair warning.

See you Saturday.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.