Week 1 bowl game lines and picks (Dec 16 - Dec 22)

December 16

Bahamas Bowl

Miami (OH) vs. UAB (-10.5)

The Bahamas are such a fun place, in case some of you haven’t been. If (our) Miami had any ties to this game, it would be a must-go trip. In any event, UAB is the siginficantly better team and should have little problem with the other Miami. Blazers roll.

Cure Bowl

Troy vs. UTSA

Could go either way here in a battle of 11-2 teams, but I think Troy gets by here in a tight game and just covers.

December 17

Fenway Bowl

Cincy (+1.5) vs. Louisville

No Malik Cunningham plus a coach heading to the opponent means Cincy wins.

Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs. Oregon State (-10.5)

The Gators are down to their third QB and probably have no desire to be there. Oregon State will be looking to cap off a strong season by reaching 10 wins. Beavers by double digits.

LA Bowl

Fresno State (-4) vs. Wazzu

The Bulldogs come in hot, having won 8 straight. Make it 9.

New Mexico Bowl

SMU (-4) vs. BYU

The Fighting Rhett Lashlees of SMU will outscore BYU. Ponies by double digits.

LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs. Southern Miss (-6.5)

I should fade Southern Miss since they lost to Miami, but they’ll take apart a 5-7 Rice team on the ground. USM big.

Frisco Bowl

Boise State (-10.5) vs. North Texas

The Fresno State loss aside, Boise State was playing some good football late in the season. I believe in momentum (and obvious talent edges), so I’ll lay the 10.5 here.

December 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Marshall (-10) vs. UConn

UConn is the feel good story of the year, but the Marshall defense that put the clamps down on Notre Dame will be the difference here.

December 20

Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (-4)

Tough to call this one, but SJSU has faced a little bit stiffer competition and been competitive, so I’m going with the Spartans here.

Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo (-4.5) vs. Liberty

I tend to fade teams with interim coaches, and while I’d normally pick Liberty, I’m going the other way here. I’ll take Toledo laying 4.5.

December 21

New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama (-4.5) vs. Western Kentucky

The Jaguars are a tough team and one that’s on a roll, having won 5 straight since a close loss to troy. USA makes it 6.

December 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force vs. Baylor (-5.5)

Baylor was good enough to beat TCU if not for some extremely conservative coaching from Dave Aranda at the end. Baylor’s talent edge and running game will be way too much for the USAFA.

