Transfer guard Javion Cohen commits to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have received a commitment from the transfer portal in Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Javion Cohen. Cohen, a two year starter for the Tide, is projected to play guard for the Hurricanes.

BREAKING: Miami lands another impact offensive lineman in Alabama’s Javion Cohen, who was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide.https://t.co/PH9xunHoLx pic.twitter.com/IbLy4Xvgrf — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) December 18, 2022

Cohen has NFL size at six-foot-four, 305 pounds. He was a four-star prospect out of Central High School in Alabama before signing with the Crimson Tide.

In Cohen, Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal will get an experienced interior lineman with multiple years of eligibility remaining. Cohen has started 25 of 27 games for Alabama while in Tuscaloosa, and hasn’t allowed a sack in 1600 snaps.

The eye in the sky...

As they say in coaching, the eye in the sky don’t lie. Let’s take a look at Javion Cohen’s film, some All-22 tape from Miami against Alabama back in 2021.

Room for improvement

Cohen was a freshman in ‘20, during a strange COVID season. Cohen will be in year four in college, and year three as a starter upon his transfer to Miami. Cohen started 14 games in ‘21, and 10 games in ‘22. Cohen was injured in ‘21 and missed one game, and was a bench player in two games in ‘22.

For having been in college for his second year in 2021, he has a few things to improve. One is peak power. Peak power occurs at the line of scrimmage within 0.45 seconds after the snap. Cohen struggles to neutralize anyone with his punch and hips.

When he’s tired or struggling against a defender, he’ll regress back to being a head down, shoulder blocker. That’s typical of high school linemen who are taught to lead with the head, and shoulder or forearm block instead of keeping the head out of the play and using the hands.

His head dipping down causes him to lunge and lose balance, too, even in pass protection.

Above- As you can see above, Cohen is the one Tide that doesn’t look quite like the other ones. He has a tendency to revert back to some old technique issues and put his head down, attempt to block with his shoulder instead of his hands. I would imagine he was in a wing-t type offense in high school, or had an older O-Line coach.

Above- It’s hard to keep your hands on a defender if your eyes are down. The punch will neutralize a defender more than a shoulder will. It’s too easy for a defensive lineman to slip your block.

Above- On a kick out in pass pro, Cohen gets his eyes down and stalemates what should’ve been a blindside kick out.

Run blocking

Mostly, Cohen does a solid job in the run game. He’s a solid down blocker, can base block and combo. With the previously mentioned weak punch, he also can’t get his legs driving fast enough. On the combo he does a solid job of passing off and working up to the second level. When he keeps his head up- he’s solid on linebackers.

At six-four and 305 pounds, he’s not a ‘road grader’ type of interior lineman. He might actually serve better at left tackle with Francis Mauigoa getting the nod at right tackle as a true freshman.

Pulls / Kick outs / Wide zone

Cohen has that Mirabal quality of moving well in space. He can pull, and he can run horizontal to vertical on wide zone. He has a great lateral step, and a great pull step.

Pass protection

Cohen does a solid job of stalemating the bullrush and even when he gives up some ground he doesn’t completely lose. He keeps his chest up and head back most of the time. Again, his punch doesn’t have that pop that moves the head back like other OL do. He does a solid job of communicating and passing off pass rushers.

The Wrap

Cohen is coming to Miami to start. He’ll find a spot in the starting five. Cohe, Mauigoa, Jakai Clark, Jalen Rivers, and Anez Cooper could be in the top five. Zion Nelson could return, and guys like Chris Washington, Matthew McCoy, and Michael McLaughlin could find more time. Jonathan Denis will remain in the rotation. Logan Sagapolu needs to transfer his absolute strength to agility and power in order to beat out these leaner, quicker linemen.