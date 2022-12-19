Monday Musings: building a wall in Coral Gables

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIT’S MONDAY! Meaning it’s time to jump in a Jeep and sling around some orange and green mud inside my cavernous Canes mind.

1) That was a WEEK in Miami recruiting, and especially on the offensive line. Samson Okunlola announced his commitment to Miami at the end of last week, picking the Canes over Florida, Michigan State, and Alabama. The 5-star tackle is the highest rated prospect from Massachusetts since the recruiting services started.

The moment he made it official



5⭐️ OT Samson Okunlola commits to Miami @SAMSONOKUNLOLA_ x @247Canes pic.twitter.com/sCWn98yG8e — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 15, 2022

I’ll be honest...I was a little bit worried about the hat game. Flat-brimmed hats get me uneasy, but that turned out to be the right hat this week. Maybe recruits are trying to throw us off with the flat brims. I dunno. Glad it worked out though. He’s an instant starter with All-American upside.

2) Guard Javion Cohen is also on his way to Coral Gables from Tuscaloosa. Buddy, it’s HARD to emphasize just how important this is. Forget the player for a quick second - Miami took a player from Alabama. That’s progress in and of itself. And it’s a player that will help out Miami a lot. Cohen hasn’t allowed a sack in 1600 snaps and held his own when matched up with Georgia DT Jalen Carter. This is the type of physical, impactful player Miami has sorely needed in the inside of its offensive line, and now you can check off one spot on the line as taken care of.

3) And, not to be forgotten, but fellow 5-star Francis Mauigoa is still coming, y’all. He’s another instant starter, although exactly where is still to be determined. He’s got the ability to play a number of spots on the line at a high level. Oh, and don’t forget about Tommy Kinsler, Antonio Tripp, Jr., and Frankie Tinilau as well. Mauigoa, Kinsler, and Tinilau seemed to be getting along quite well before the season...

Building the TRENCHES.



Tommy Kinsler, Frankie Tinilau and Francis Mauigoa repping The U at Miami’s Cookout. pic.twitter.com/DaeuSIfJtO — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) July 30, 2022

4) Losing Connor Lew to Auburn stinks, especially since he’s a legacy, but it is what it is. You’re gonna lose some guys in the recruiting game. Best of luck to him.

5) Canes hoops has a BIIIIIIIIIIIIIG game on Monday night at Watsco Center. #6 Virginia comes in looking to avenge its first loss of the season - 69-61 to Houston. The Cavaliers have started the season hot, with wins over Baylor, Illinois, and Michigan to its credit. Virginia will always defend well under Tony Bennett, but this Miami team might be the kind of team that can match up well with the Cavs, as the Canes have had little trouble putting points on the scoreboard this year. This would be one of those wins that would be very attractive for Miami’s resume come Selection Sunday. Hopefully the Canes can get it tomorrow.