Championship weekend college football lines and picks

Well, Week 13 was a winning week by the slimmest of margins - 4-3-1 - but it was still a winning week, so I can’t complain too much amid this disappointing season. The Pitt Panthers easily covered the 6.5-point spread that I thought they would, and Bama got a late score to salvage a 22-point push. I’ll take it.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

Utah vs. USC (-2.5)

The Utes clipped the Trojans by 1 point in Salt Lake City earlier this year, and given the way the Trojans have come to life lately, this feels like a spot for payback for the Trojans. Point will be aplenty, as USC’s defense isn’t all that great, but Caleb Williams will win it with a late drive in a Heisman-clinching performance.

Kansas State vs. TCU (-1.5)

TCU just seems to have that “it” factor this year. Max Duggan has played outstanding football, and the Frogs will do enough to stay undefeated and clinch a Top 3 spot in the playoff.

LSU (+17.5) vs. Georgia

The Tigers face planted last week in College Station, but they’ll have a better showing in Atlanta this week, even though the probably won’t win. Jayden Daniels, who sprained his ankle against Texas A&M, will play, and he’s enough of a difference maker to keep this game somewhat competitive. Georgia wins by double digits, LSU finds a way to cover the 17.5.

UCF vs. TULANE (-3.5)

The Green Wave are a tough team this year, while you never know what you’re gonna get with UCF. Yes, the Knights beat the Green Wave earlier this year, but lost to Navy at home the next week and then almost lost to 1-11 USF. It’s also hard to beat a team twice. As such, I’ll take Tulane to avenge their prior loss here.

Purdue vs. MICHIGAN (-17)

Purdue’s been playing better lately, but the Wolverines are on a whole different level right now and are playing like a team on a mission. Michigan wins the B1G by a big margin on Saturday night.

CLEMSON (-7.5) vs. UNC

The Tigers are reeling a bit after losing their CFP chances in a loss to in-state rival South Carolina, but UNC is coming off disappointing home losses to Georgia Tech and NC State to close out the year. The Tar Heels also have been poor in several close wins against bad competition throughout the year. Will Shipley and the Clemson run game will be the difference in a double-digit ACC Championship Game win.

