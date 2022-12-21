 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Miami Hurricanes 2023 Early Signing Period Open Thread

Miami will sign a bunch of elite prospects today. But will there be any surprises, good or bad, for Cristobal and Co.?

By Cameron J. Underwood
/ new
State of the U Illustration by Mike Meredith

Welcome to the Early Signing Period, Canes fans!

This living document will be updated with every signee today, as well as the decisions of other Canes targets as well.

11:15am update

The IMG pipeline continues as OL Antonio Tripp signing with Miami

10:55am update

3 sport athlete/TE Jackson Carver has signed with Miami

9:55am update

Georgia LB Marcellius Pulliam is the latest player to sign with Miami

9:50am update

Miami adds an elite OL prospect in 5-star Tackle Samson Okunlola

9:41am update

This gets its own line here. Apparently 5-star CB Cormani McClain won’t sign today. That’s a surprising bit of news. And, maybe a bit unsettling for Miami in their pursuit of the elite corner. Stay tuned.

9:40am update

Miami continues to add players on defense with LB/S Kaleb Spencer the latest to sign

9:35am update

TEU is going strong with Riley Williams the next player to sign.

9:30am update

Another Georgia player, but one who’s actually from Miami, LB Raul Aguirre was next to sign with Miami.

9:20am update

Georgia State Champion DT Joshua Horton has signed with Miami

8:35am update

The Washington twins have signed. First up was WR Robby

And LB Bobby was right behind him

8:25am update

Next to sign with Miami was Australian-native OL Frankie Tinilau

Another player Miami was making a late run at, 4-star S Derek Williams, decided not to delay his signing and instead inked with the Texas Longhorns.

8:20am update

Dade county LEGEND EDGE Rueben “Hurricane” Bain signed with Miami

8:10am update

Next, RB Mark Fletcher signed.

LB Malik Bryant joined him in siging moments later

7:55am update

Next to sign, IMG EDGE Jayden Wayne

Also of note, Miami made a late run at CB Sharif Denson. But, despite Miami’s efforts, Denson ended up signing with Florida. Can’t flip ‘em all, I guess.

7:45am update

First to sign this year: WR Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph

Then ATH/DB Robert Stafford signed

Then OL Tommy Kinsler signed

Lots of early NLI submissions. You love to see it. Notebooks starting to fly now!!!

ORIGINAL STORY

Miami has an ELITE class, the kind of class you expected when they hired Mario Cristobal to come reconstruct the program. Going into the Early Signing Period, Miami holds 24 commitments, including a trio of 5-stars, a slew of 4 stars, and some talented 3-stars, a few of whom should absolutely be ranked higher than they are. Even with this monster group committed there are several big fish Mario Cristobal is hoping to reel in starting today, but going through the rest of the early signing period this week, and into January/February for traditional signing day as well. And that’s not even mentioning the Transfer Portal, which is sure to be a boon for Miami as well!

So hop in the comments and enjoy the day! There will be plenty of updates, and here’s hoping they’re good ones for the good guys from Coral Gables.

Go Canes

