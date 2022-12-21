Miami Hurricanes 2023 Early Signing Period Open Thread

Welcome to the Early Signing Period, Canes fans!

This living document will be updated with every signee today, as well as the decisions of other Canes targets as well.

11:15am update

The IMG pipeline continues as OL Antonio Tripp signing with Miami

Physicality and toughness in the trenches ✅



Offensive line room just got a lot better.



Let's get to work, @AntTripp71! — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

10:55am update

3 sport athlete/TE Jackson Carver has signed with Miami

His 6-6, 220-pound frame is going to help make @JacksonCarver11 a MONSTER addition to our tight ends room with speed and power.



Let's add your name to the #TightEndU legacy, Jackson! — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

9:55am update

Georgia LB Marcellius Pulliam is the latest player to sign with Miami

A week ago, he led Sandy Creek to a state championship.



Today, he's a Miami Hurricane. Let's get to work, @MarcelliusP8! — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

9:50am update

Miami adds an elite OL prospect in 5-star Tackle Samson Okunlola

A consensus five-star prospect and one of the best offensive linemen in the nation.



Welcome to The U, @SAMSONOKUNLOLA_! — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

9:41am update

This gets its own line here. Apparently 5-star CB Cormani McClain won’t sign today. That’s a surprising bit of news. And, maybe a bit unsettling for Miami in their pursuit of the elite corner. Stay tuned.

FALSE ALARM!!!!

THERE WILL BE NO SIGNING FOR @CormaniMcClain2 TODAY….

SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE!!! — Kaishay (@Kaishay5) December 21, 2022

9:40am update

Miami continues to add players on defense with LB/S Kaleb Spencer the latest to sign

One of the best defensive backs in the country has signed on the dotted line.



Let's do it, @kalebspencer8! — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

9:35am update

TEU is going strong with Riley Williams the next player to sign.

The next one in the long line of greats from #TightEndU



Get familiar with this name: @ri_will_ — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

9:30am update

Another Georgia player, but one who’s actually from Miami, LB Raul Aguirre was next to sign with Miami.

He's got deep ties to the 3-0-5, and now he's coming home.



One of the best linebackers in the country. Time to work, @lRaulAguirre! — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

9:20am update

Georgia State Champion DT Joshua Horton has signed with Miami

Don't let his big frame fool you - @jcfromda404 is a monster in the trenches.



Over 100 tackles as a senior and led his team to a Georgia 6A state championship.



How's that for a resume? Let's WORK, Josh! [U hands] — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

8:35am update

The Washington twins have signed. First up was WR Robby

This man is addicted to the end zone.



When in doubt, give @RobbyWashingt10 the ball - he doesn't know anything other than MAKING PLAYS.



From Palmetto to The U, this dynamo is a HURRICANE. — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

And LB Bobby was right behind him

Absolutely relentless. He'll sprint sideline to sideline, knock your helmet off and get right back up for more.



The way he plays, he was born to be a Hurricane.



The legacy at #LinebackerU continues - welcome home, Bobby, Jr.! — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

8:25am update

Next to sign with Miami was Australian-native OL Frankie Tinilau

Another monster in the trenches.



One of the toughest linemen in Dade County came all the way from Australia.



Now, he's finally home. Welcome to the family, @FrankieTinilau! — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

Another player Miami was making a late run at, 4-star S Derek Williams, decided not to delay his signing and instead inked with the Texas Longhorns.

8:20am update

Dade county LEGEND EDGE Rueben “Hurricane” Bain signed with Miami

Four state championships in a row. 58.5 sacks in the last two years.



All-Dade, All-American, Nat Moore Award winner, Dade County legend.



What more needs to be said? — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

8:10am update

Next, RB Mark Fletcher signed.

There's only one TRUE #RunningBackU, and now we get to add @fletcherjr_mark to that legacy.



1,934 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior at American Heritage?



Yeah, we think he'll fit right in — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

LB Malik Bryant joined him in siging moments later

Physical. Explosive. Instinctive.@Malik5Bryant is everything you'd want in a linebacker, and now he's a Hurricane. — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

7:55am update

Next to sign, IMG EDGE Jayden Wayne

Feared pass rusher. Freaky athlete. Unstoppable motor. All-American Bowl invitee.



However you want to describe him, we'll just go with this: MIAMI HURRICANE.



Let's get to it, @JaydenWayne8 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

Also of note, Miami made a late run at CB Sharif Denson. But, despite Miami’s efforts, Denson ended up signing with Florida. Can’t flip ‘em all, I guess.

7:45am update

First to sign this year: WR Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph

First one to sign on the dotted line this morning? None other than one of the best PLAYMAKERS in the country.



An electrifying athlete - made in Dade, stayed in Dade ⚡️



Let's get to work, @rayraythaboy — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

Then ATH/DB Robert Stafford signed

Any secondary in the country would want @1robertstafford.



We're adding one of the best players in the class and a DB to the backfield. — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

Then OL Tommy Kinsler signed

It all starts in the trenches, and we're fired up to add one of the most powerful in America to our offensive line room.



Let's do it, @tommykinsler! — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022

Lots of early NLI submissions. You love to see it. Notebooks starting to fly now!!!

ORIGINAL STORY

Miami has an ELITE class, the kind of class you expected when they hired Mario Cristobal to come reconstruct the program. Going into the Early Signing Period, Miami holds 24 commitments, including a trio of 5-stars, a slew of 4 stars, and some talented 3-stars, a few of whom should absolutely be ranked higher than they are. Even with this monster group committed there are several big fish Mario Cristobal is hoping to reel in starting today, but going through the rest of the early signing period this week, and into January/February for traditional signing day as well. And that’s not even mentioning the Transfer Portal, which is sure to be a boon for Miami as well!

So hop in the comments and enjoy the day! There will be plenty of updates, and here’s hoping they’re good ones for the good guys from Coral Gables.

Go Canes