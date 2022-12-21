Miami Hurricanes 2023 Early Signing Period Open Thread

Welcome to the Early Signing Period, Canes fans!
This living document will be updated with every signee today, as well as the decisions of other Canes targets as well.
11:15am update
The IMG pipeline continues as OL Antonio Tripp signing with Miami
Physicality and toughness in the trenches ✅— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
Offensive line room just got a lot better.
Let's get to work, @AntTripp71!
10:55am update
3 sport athlete/TE Jackson Carver has signed with Miami
His 6-6, 220-pound frame is going to help make @JacksonCarver11 a MONSTER addition to our tight ends room with speed and power.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
Let's add your name to the #TightEndU legacy, Jackson!
9:55am update
Georgia LB Marcellius Pulliam is the latest player to sign with Miami
A week ago, he led Sandy Creek to a state championship.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
Today, he's a Miami Hurricane. Let's get to work, @MarcelliusP8!
9:50am update
Miami adds an elite OL prospect in 5-star Tackle Samson Okunlola
A consensus five-star prospect and one of the best offensive linemen in the nation.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
Welcome to The U, @SAMSONOKUNLOLA_!
9:41am update
This gets its own line here. Apparently 5-star CB Cormani McClain won’t sign today. That’s a surprising bit of news. And, maybe a bit unsettling for Miami in their pursuit of the elite corner. Stay tuned.
FALSE ALARM!!!!— Kaishay (@Kaishay5) December 21, 2022
THERE WILL BE NO SIGNING FOR @CormaniMcClain2 TODAY….
SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE!!!
9:40am update
Miami continues to add players on defense with LB/S Kaleb Spencer the latest to sign
One of the best defensive backs in the country has signed on the dotted line.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
Let's do it, @kalebspencer8!
9:35am update
TEU is going strong with Riley Williams the next player to sign.
The next one in the long line of greats from #TightEndU— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
Get familiar with this name: @ri_will_
9:30am update
Another Georgia player, but one who’s actually from Miami, LB Raul Aguirre was next to sign with Miami.
He's got deep ties to the 3-0-5, and now he's coming home.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
One of the best linebackers in the country. Time to work, @lRaulAguirre!
9:20am update
Georgia State Champion DT Joshua Horton has signed with Miami
Don't let his big frame fool you - @jcfromda404 is a monster in the trenches.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
Over 100 tackles as a senior and led his team to a Georgia 6A state championship.
How's that for a resume? Let's WORK, Josh! [U hands]
8:35am update
The Washington twins have signed. First up was WR Robby
This man is addicted to the end zone.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
When in doubt, give @RobbyWashingt10 the ball - he doesn't know anything other than MAKING PLAYS.
From Palmetto to The U, this dynamo is a HURRICANE.
And LB Bobby was right behind him
Absolutely relentless. He'll sprint sideline to sideline, knock your helmet off and get right back up for more.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
The way he plays, he was born to be a Hurricane.
The legacy at #LinebackerU continues - welcome home, Bobby, Jr.!
8:25am update
Next to sign with Miami was Australian-native OL Frankie Tinilau
Another monster in the trenches.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
One of the toughest linemen in Dade County came all the way from Australia.
Now, he's finally home. Welcome to the family, @FrankieTinilau!
Another player Miami was making a late run at, 4-star S Derek Williams, decided not to delay his signing and instead inked with the Texas Longhorns.
8:20am update
Dade county LEGEND EDGE Rueben “Hurricane” Bain signed with Miami
Four state championships in a row. 58.5 sacks in the last two years.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
All-Dade, All-American, Nat Moore Award winner, Dade County legend.
What more needs to be said?
8:10am update
Next, RB Mark Fletcher signed.
There's only one TRUE #RunningBackU, and now we get to add @fletcherjr_mark to that legacy.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
1,934 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior at American Heritage?
Yeah, we think he'll fit right in
LB Malik Bryant joined him in siging moments later
Physical. Explosive. Instinctive.@Malik5Bryant is everything you'd want in a linebacker, and now he's a Hurricane.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
7:55am update
Next to sign, IMG EDGE Jayden Wayne
Feared pass rusher. Freaky athlete. Unstoppable motor. All-American Bowl invitee.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
However you want to describe him, we'll just go with this: MIAMI HURRICANE.
Let's get to it, @JaydenWayne8
Also of note, Miami made a late run at CB Sharif Denson. But, despite Miami’s efforts, Denson ended up signing with Florida. Can’t flip ‘em all, I guess.
7:45am update
First to sign this year: WR Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph
First one to sign on the dotted line this morning? None other than one of the best PLAYMAKERS in the country.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
An electrifying athlete - made in Dade, stayed in Dade ⚡️
Let's get to work, @rayraythaboy
Then ATH/DB Robert Stafford signed
Any secondary in the country would want @1robertstafford.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
We're adding one of the best players in the class and a DB to the backfield.
Then OL Tommy Kinsler signed
It all starts in the trenches, and we're fired up to add one of the most powerful in America to our offensive line room.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2022
Let's do it, @tommykinsler!
Lots of early NLI submissions. You love to see it. Notebooks starting to fly now!!!
ORIGINAL STORY
Miami has an ELITE class, the kind of class you expected when they hired Mario Cristobal to come reconstruct the program. Going into the Early Signing Period, Miami holds 24 commitments, including a trio of 5-stars, a slew of 4 stars, and some talented 3-stars, a few of whom should absolutely be ranked higher than they are. Even with this monster group committed there are several big fish Mario Cristobal is hoping to reel in starting today, but going through the rest of the early signing period this week, and into January/February for traditional signing day as well. And that’s not even mentioning the Transfer Portal, which is sure to be a boon for Miami as well!
So hop in the comments and enjoy the day! There will be plenty of updates, and here’s hoping they’re good ones for the good guys from Coral Gables.
Loading comments...