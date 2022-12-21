Welcome to the U, Damari Brown

Miami added a standout defensive back when Ft. Lauderdale (FL) American Heritage CB Damari Brown committed to the Canes just moments ago.

BREAKING: American Heritage 4-star CB Damari Brown commits to Miami over Alabama and Florida State. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) December 21, 2022

A 6’1” 205lb Cornerback, Brown has the size and build you want on the outside of the defense. He starred on a loaded team at American Heritage that lost an epic State Championship game to Miami Central, and profiles to stay at Corner at the college level.

The son of Miami alum and National Champion Selwyn Brown (who, randomly, I worked with for 11 years at Miramar HS), the younger Brown is a smart and talented player who can develop into a starter for Miami. He’s got championship pedigree from the Optimist and HS levels — American Heritage won Florida’s 5A State Championship in 2020 — and that will be a valued addition to Miami’s locker room.

Brown has been a wanted recruit for elite teams across the country. In this cycle, he’s taken Official Visits to Clemson, Alabama, and Florida State prior to a final-weekend trip to Miami. And while other teams may have pushed for a commitment earlier in the cycle (Brown’s visits to Clemson and Alabama were taken in the summer), Miami played the long game here, and it paid off.

Getting Brown in the class to join Lakeland (FL) 5-star CB Cormani McClain Melbourne (FL) Eau Gallie 4-star ATH/CB Robert Stafford, and Ft. Lauderdale (FL) Dillard 4-star DB Antione Jackson continues to rebuild a Miami secondary, particularly the cornerback room, that needed new blood moving forward.

While getting Brown is a big move on its own, there could be further compounding positive movement for Miami. Brown’s older brother, 2020 3-star Davonte, played at UCF the past 2 years, but entered the transfer portal. And, just days ago, Davonte Brown announced his transfer to Miami.

So now, both Brown brothers are following their father’s footsteps to play at Miami.

For a better look at the player Miami is adding in Brown, check out his HUDL highlights below:

Welcome to the U, Damari!