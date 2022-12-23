Week 2 bowl games lines and picks

Well, it was a decent start, but an 0-4 finish left me at 5-8 for week one of bowl game picks against the spread. It’s already tough to know who’s going to win any given bowl game, but picking against the spread makes it even tougher. Let’s try to do better this week.

As usual, here are the lines courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

December 23

Independence Bowl

Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (+7)

I’m basically at the point to where a team gets a touchdown, then I’m taking them. These games have been close, with records being thrown out the window. Give me U-La-La here.

Gasparilla Bowl

Wake Forest (-2.5) vs. Missouri

Sam Hartman decided to play in this game, and he’s the best player on either roster by far, so I’ll take Wake to outscore Mizzou.

December 24

Hawai’i Bowl

MTSU (+6.5) vs. San Diego State

If they could paint “MIAMI” in the end zones in Honolulu, then I’d be even more confident that the Blue Raiders would win this game. In any event, again, gimme points in a game I admittedly know little about.

December 26

Quick Lane Bowl

New Mexico State (+3.5) vs. Bowling Green

Again, no idea what to make out of two 6-6 teams, but it seems like a huge deal for the Aggies to make a bowl game, so I think they’ll be geared up for it. NMSU plus 3.5 here.

December 27

Camellia Bowl

Georgia Southern (-3.5) vs. Buffalo

Ga Southern knocked off App State to make it to 6-6 and earn a bowl game, while Buffalo has been sliding late in the year. I’ll take the hotter team here.

First Responder Bowl

Utah State vs. Memphis (-7.5)

Memphis’ offense should have a field day, and I’ll shelve my take-the-team-plus-a-touchdown theory for what should be a comfy win.

Birmingham Bowl

East Carolina (-7.5) vs. Coastal Carolina

And I’m doing it again here, as CCU QB Grayson McCall is in the transfer portal. Hard to replace that level of production.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma State (+3) vs. Wisconsin

Cowboys aren’t operating with a new coaching staff. And are getting points. That’s all I can figure to separate these two teams and make a pick *shrugs*.

December 28

Military Bowl

UCF vs. Duke (-3)

Man, Mike Elko really has Duke playing well this year. UCF has completely no-showed a few times this year, so I’ll roll with Duke here, who’s been more consistent(ly good) throughout the season.

Liberty Bowl

Kansas vs. Arkansas (-3)

The Hogs are just better, especially on the lines, and should have their way with KU in Memphis.

Holiday Bowl

UNC vs. Oregon (-14.5)

It’s hard to put into words how bad UNC’s defense is...which makes me REALLY sad as a UM fan that they couldn’t put up more than 24 points. But I digress. Bo Nix and Oregon score 60 in San Diego.

Texas Bowl

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech (+3.5)

Texas Tech finished the season strong, winning its last 3, while Ole Miss face planted with 4 losses in its last 5. I’ll take the hotter team here in its home state.

December 29

Pinstripe Bowl

Minnesota (-9.5) vs. Syracuse

Minnesota’s defense has been good this season, and it should shut down a Syracuse offense that has disappeared at times throughout the season. Gophers by double digits.

Cheez It Bowl

Oklahoma vs. Florida State (-9.5)

FSU should win this game by double digits, as the Sooners will be without 15 players who have entered the transfer portal and 4 more who are gearing up for the NFL. Meanwhile, Jared Verse and Jimmie Robinson are playing in the bowl game for the Noles, and FSU’s pass defense should smother Dillon Gabriel and the Sooners.

Alamo Bowl

Washington (+4) vs. Texas

No Bijan Robinson means the game will fall squarely on the shoulders of the QBs, and I like Michael Penix, Jr. and the Husky offense a little bit better. Getting 4 points is icing on the cake.

