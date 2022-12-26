2022 SOTU awards: Rookie of the Year, Wesley Bissainthe

The Miami Hurricanes rookie of the year award for 2022 goes to linebacker Wesley Bissainthe. A former-four star prospect out of Miami Central, Bissainthe earned playing time quickly as a freshman in ‘22. The six-foot-one, 205 pounder finished the season with 30 tackles in 12 games.

Bissainthe’s biggest games statistically came against Florida State, Georgia Tech and Clemson. Against the Noles Bissainthe logged four tackle, with six more against the Yellow Jackets, and a personal best eight stops against the Tigers.

“The light is on for him”



Wesley Bissainthe is going to be a force in this program very soon pic.twitter.com/0R8ifzyyqq — CanesCutUps (@canescutups) October 18, 2022

As only a freshman, Bissainthe showed the ability to work sideline to sideline unlike the other linebackers on the field for the ‘Canes. He also could mark his man in coverage. Bissainthe could improve his ‘big play’ ability- ie. he didn’t log a single tackle for loss, sack, pass breakup (I disagree there, saw a few with my own eyes), interception or forced fumble as a freshman.

The Film

Since All-22 is hard to come by around Early Signing Day, I used TV cut-ups instead. Bissainthe is one of the few Hurricanes defenders that plays team football. At times it might seem like the things he’s doing ‘don’t work’ but that’s only because his other inside linebacker can’t scrape to replace off of Bissainthe’s fill, and/or the safety doesn’t rotate down into the run fit.

In coverage, Bissainthe is one of the few ‘Canes with the speed, quickness, and Football IQ to stick with his receiver in both zone and man coverage. Bissainthe doesn’t get lost against mesh, or crossers, and can handle both zone match and man to man.

2023 Prediction: Wesley Bissainthe is a 12+ game starter, makes a few All-ACC lists in some capacity.

Stats: Approx. 60 tackles, 5 TFL’s, 2.5 sacks, 3 PBU’s and a Forced Fumble.