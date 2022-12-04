EXCLUSIVE: Miami Hurricanes Gates Series Bobbleheads

As mentioned earlier in the week, FOCO has released three Miami greats on Saturday at 11:00am est. The collection features Jonathon Vilma, Jeremy Shockey, and the late Sean Taylor all in action poses atop a field themed base.

Their names are displayed in front and the Hurricanes stadium façade is on the back. Each one will be limited to 222 units, retail for $70, and stand at 8in tall.

This is the link for the new launch: Miami Hurricanes Apparel, Collectibles, and Fan Gear. FOCO