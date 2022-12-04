Miami Smokes Louisville, 80-53

The Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball squad got their first conference win of the season, stomping the Louisville Cardinals today, 80-53. Jordan Miller led a balanced Miami attack with 14 points on 6-10 shooting. Norchad Omier scored 12 points on 6-7 shooting. Jae’lyn Withers led Louisville with 12 points. The Canes improved to 8-1 on the season. The Cardinals fell to 0-8.

Below are some random thoughts from the game.

Solid first ACC win on the road! ✔️ pic.twitter.com/2p08IqVohu — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) December 4, 2022

I love Perry Clark as an ACC Network analyst

This is the second game I have heard Perry Clark announce a Miami game. He’s good! Now, he might be a little biased towards the Canes as he was the head coach from 2000-2004. Clark was fired, but doesn’t appear to hold any ill will towards his former employer. During the first half, when discussing Miami being one of the few schools who did not lose a single player to the transfer portal, Clark quipped, “Who would leave Miami?” He then joked, “They fired me and I stayed for four years.” Besides that, Clark is concise in his analysis and provides insights that I don’t necessarily see during the game.

Louisville is one of the worst ACC teams I’ve ever seen

I know it’s early in the season. And I’m not going to look up past ACC seasons to find other terrible teams. It’s Sunday and I’m going to watch NFL and England vs Senegal. The terribleness of Louisville, though. Good Lord. They’re offensive to watch. They lack talent in a big way. Miami played a mediocre game today. They made some shots but committed too many turnovers. That said, this game was over midway through the first half. I was never concerned about Louisville making any sort of run. They stink. I am sure they’ll be good again in a couple years, because money. But for the 2022-23 season, Louisville might be one of the worst teams in the entire Power Five.

We’re keeping it short and sweet today. Miami played far from their best game today, no doubt. But when considering how bad Louisville is, there’s really not much to gain from today’s game in my humble opinion. Happy Sunday!

Next up: Miami hosts Cornell on Wednesday, 12/7 at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

GO CANES!