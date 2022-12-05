This week in Miami Hurricanes Basketball: 12/5 Edition

It’s December in Florida, although you wouldn’t be able to tell by the weather. I love living here so much. Anyway, we’re back for another week of Miami Hurricanes Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The guys went 2-0. The Lady Canes went 1-1. Let’s break it down.

Last week:

I recapped Miami’s 68-61 win over Rutgers last Wednesday. The matchup was part of the final year of the ACC/B1G Challenge. The Canes struggled with Rutgers’ size throughout the game. However, their maturity showed in the final four minutes. Nijel Pack overcame his 0-8 shooting start to hit two late three-pointers. Norchad Omier battled on the boards; they made their free throws. As I wrote in my recap, this Miami team is resilient. Also, Rutgers beat #10 ranked Indiana on Saturday, making Miami’s win look even better. Nice.

Won eight of our last nine games in the #ACCB1G Challenge aaaand helped the ACC get the win over the Big Ten ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/4AOoxwbk5g — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) December 1, 2022

The guys capped off the week with a convincing win over the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday. I recapped the 80-53 beatdown. The Canes played sloppily, committing 16 turnovers. They could afford it yesterday, as Louisville is objectively awful. However, they cannot continue to play that way against far superior ACC competition the rest of the season.

The Lady Canes began their week with a home loss to the Michigan Wolverines, 76-64. The matchup was part of the 2022 ACC/B1G Challenge. Haley Cavinder led Miami with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. Destiny Harden finished with 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Lashae Dwyer chipped in with 12 points and 8 rebounds. The Canes were only down by three points at halftime, but they lost the third and fourth quarters to the other UM. The women of Miami won the rebounding battle, 39-21. However, that was cancelled out by their 28 turnovers.

The Women’s squad ended the week on Sunday with a comfortable win at home against the University of North Florida, 85-45. Lashae Dwyer came off the bench to lead Miami with 20 points and 8 steals. That’s a lot of thievery! Haley Cavinder had a good all-around game with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. The Lady Canes held a 22-point halftime lead and never looked back. It was a nice tune-up before their game against the Gators this week.

This week:

Miami’s Men’s squad hosts the Cornell Big Red on Wednesday, 12/7 at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN+. Cornell has one of the best offenses in the country, averaging 84 points per game. The Canes then stay home to play NC State on Saturday, 12/10 at 2:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Extra. NC State is 0-1 in conference play, losing to Pittsburgh.

The Lady Canes don’t play again until next Sunday, 12/11, when they host their in-state rival Florida Gators at 4:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Network. The Gators are 7-1 this season, with their only loss coming against FSU.

See you back here Wednesday night after the guys take on Cornell.

GO CANES!