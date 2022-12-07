Miami sneaks past Cornell, 107-105

The Miami Hurricanes squeaked by the Cornell Big Red tonight, 107-105. Isaiah Wong led the Canes with 36 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. Jordan Miller helped out with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Norchad Omier had yet another double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Greg Dolan led Cornell with 19 points on 8-11 shooting. Miami improves to 9-1. Cornell falls to 7-2

Below are some random thoughts from the game.

The first half was a track meet

I mean, I guess you could say this for the entire game. But, the first half especially. Miami led 66-52 at halftime. Wowza! The Canes were on fire in the first twenty minutes. They shot 22-35 from the field, including 9-15 from three-point land. The 52 points given up by the Canes were only one less than they allowed against Louisville for the ENTIRE GAME. Cornell loves to get up the floor quickly and shoot the ball as much as they possibly can. The Big Red went 21-39 from the field, including 7-19 from three. Miami set a school-record tonight for points in a half since joining the ACC. Bensley Joseph chipped in 9 big points on 3-3 three-point shooting. This was easily the craziest first half of the year for Canes Basketball.

Miami's 66 first-half points tonight against Cornell are the most in the first half by any men's college team against a Division I opponent so far this season.

Previous high: 65, by UMBC vs. Coppin State.



The defense is worrisome

Cornell was getting good looks at the basket all night tonight. Cornell. That does not bode well for Miami when it comes time for conference play in the ACC. The Canes’ lack of height is a main cause for the subpar defense. There isn’t a true rim protector on this team. Omier is a force and can cause problems for opponents when he is on defense. That said, he’s only 6’7”, and there is no one behind him. Let’s pray AJ Casey can grow into that role in the next couple months.

What’s with the turnovers?!?

Miami looked like they forgot how to handle the ball for the last eight minutes of the game. It was pathetic. Cornell had half as many turnovers tonight: 7 to Miami’s 14. Joseph, Omier, and Nijel Pack were all sloppy with the ball. It was discouraging to see the lack of focus against a smart and dangerous offensive team. The Canes aren’t good enough to not get up to play Cornell. I know they host NC State on Saturday, but it’s not like it’s Duke or UNC or anything. Lame.

Isaiah Wong is for real for real

Miami’s best player came up big when he needed to tonight. Wong did have a turnover late in the second half, but that was his only one of the game. Otherwise, he was The Man for The U. Tonight’s 36 points is a career-high for him. He shot 11-17 from the field and made all 9 of his free throws. Cornell would not go away tonight. Isaiah was there to answer for Miami every time Big Red made a run and cut into the lead. He is a First-Team All-ACC player so far this season. In Wong we trust!

Next up: Miami hosts NC State this Saturday, 12/10 at 2:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Extra.

GO CANES!