5 Numbers You Should Know Before Miami Tips Off ACC Schedule

Through 10 games, the Miami Hurricanes Men’s basketball team is 9-1, their best start since 2017-18 when they won their first 10 games of the season.

In the games thus far, there are a lot of numbers you can look at. But here are five numbers that all ‘Canes fans should know about their basketball team as they move into conference play when they take on NC State Saturday.

1. Nijel Peck Three-Point Percentage

After transferring from Kansas State in the offseason, Nijel Peck was seen as one of the most impactful additions in the country. Last season, Peck averaged 17.4 points per game on 43.6 percent shooting from behind the arc. He shot 40.5 percent from three as a freshman the season before.

So far this season, Peck has struggled to hit shots from deep in comparison, making just a third of his shots.

At some point, Peck will start hitting his shots. He made over 41 percent of his shots on 366 attempts while at Kansas State. It is only a matter of time before that knockdown shooter makes his appearance for Miami.

2. Offensive Rebounds Allowed

The Hurricanes are allowing 11.4 offensive rebounds per game to opponents, ranked 287th in the country out of 362 teams.

The team does pull in 11.3 offensive rebounds on their own, but the team will have to improve at defending the defensive glass moving forward throughout the season.

3. Norchad Omier Rebounding

Even though rebounding has been a struggle for Miami, forward Norchad Omier has been rebounding the ball well for his size in his first season as a Hurricane.

At just six-foot-seven, Omier is nearly averaging a double-double with 14 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. This comes after averaging 15.3 points and 11.8 rebounds over the last two seasons at Arkansas State.

4. Offensive Efficiency

The offense has been extremely efficient so far this season, putting together an offensive efficiency of 113.3, the 44th-best in the country. This is helped by their ability to find good shots and make them.

Having multiple players who can find shots for themselves and others has helped the offense tremendously. Peck and Omier came in as transfers and are extremely helpful when added to veterans Isaiah Wong (15.6 PPG) and Jordan Miller (14.6 PPG).

5. Defensive Shooting Percentages

As solid as the offense has been for Miami, the defense hasn’t been even close to as good. Teams are making 43 percent of the shots they take against the Hurricanes, the 196th defensive rate in the country.

The defense against perimeter shots aren’t too bad, with opponents only making 30.9 percent of three-point attempts, 110th in the country for defenses. Miami’s defensive efficiency is at the bottom half of the country though at 97.8, 173rd out of 363 teams.