Miami Hurricanes Baseball 2022 Season Preview: The Pitchers

The Miami Hurricanes 2022 pitching staff will have several newcomers that should contribute significantly, but the staff has a chance to be one of the best groups in the ACC. Miami is led on the mound by Carson Palmquist, who was one of the best closers in the conference and the country in 2021, and is competing for a spot in the starting rotation ahead of this season.

Palmquist is joined by key returners Alejandro Rosario, Jake Garland, and Andrew Walters, who all contributed significantly for the Hurricanes on the mound last season. Rosario, in particular, could have an exceptional season, and is an exciting prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft.

Much like last season part of the beginning of the year for the Hurricanes will be spent on finding out what role is the best fit for each member of the pitching staff, but there is enough talent on the roster for Miami to have a strong year on the mound.

LHP Carson Palmquist

2021 Stats: 1-1, 2.22 ERA, 44.2 IP, 75 K, 8 BB, 14 SV

2021 Freshman All-American (consensus), 2021 First-Team All-American (Perfect Game, NCBWA), All-ACC First-Team, All-ACC Freshman Team, Dick Howser Trophy Semi-finalist, NCBWA Stopper of the Year Finalist

Carson Palmquist was one of the best relievers in the country in the 2021 college baseball season. He led the ACC in saves, and was ranked third nationally in the statistic. He gave up just 11 runs across 25 appearances over the course of the season. Palmquist is a difficult pitcher to face, and he throws strikes while limiting hard contact despite most of his pitches being in the zone, with 75 strikeouts last year while allowing just eight walks and 22 hits.

This season, Palmquist will likely see his role change. He spent the fall and spring competing for a spot in the Hurricanes’ rotation, and started Saturday’s alumni game; where he worked five scoreless innings, allowing just one walk and one hit. Palmquist will have to adapt to moving into a starting role, especially when facing an opposing order for the second and third time. However, if he and pitching coach J.D. Arteaga work on a good plan for tweaking his pitch mix and sequencing during those matchups he could be one of the best starters in the ACC this season.

RHP Alejandro Rosario

2021 Stats: 6-4, 5.21 ERA, 65.2 IP, 55 K, 28 BB

Perfect Game Second-Team Freshman All-American

Alejandro Rosario had a solid freshman season as a member of the Hurricanes rotation. He opened his career with a good performance in his first ever start against Florida in the opening weekend of the 2021 season, working four innings and allowing two runs in a game Miami eventually won 10-9. The rest of the season saw some highs and lows, with a 7 inning shutout performance against Wake Forest and 6.1 shutout innings against South Alabama in his NCAA Tournament debut showing how good Rosario can be when he’s at his best.

Rosario spent some time in the bullpen at the end of last season, but he’ll likely start 2022 as a member of the Hurricanes starting rotation. There’s reason to believe Rosario can take a huge step forward this season as he possesses MLB level talent. The biggest key for Rosario this season will be adapting when facing the opposing order for the second and especially third time, which was something that caused issues for him last year.

RHP Jake Garland

2021 Stats: 6-4, 5.69 ERA, 68.0 IP, 38 K, 14 BB

Jake Garland, much like Rosario, had a solid 2021 in his first college experience as a starter after working out of the bullpen during the shortened 2020 season. Garland led Miami in starts and innings pitched last season and, similarly to Rosario, should improve in 2022 with more experience under his belt.

Last season, Gino DiMare was able to use Garland in a unique role towards the end of the year, often giving Garland shorter outings where he was effective before he could turn things over to the bullpen to finish out the game. That kind of flexibility is valuable on a pitching staff, especially in modern baseball, and Garland’s experience both as a starter and a reliever should be extremely valuable for this year’s Hurricanes.

RHP Andrew Walters

2021 Stats: 0-0, 1.46 ERA, 24.2 IP, 36 K, 9 BB

In 2021 Andrew Walters emerged as one of Miami’s best bullpen arms, especially at the end of the season. Walters finished the season on an incredible hot streak, with a run of 6 out of 7 appearances where he didn’t allow a run, including 1.2 key innings in a 5-4 win over Georgia Tech. Walters did make one start in 2021, but that was as an opener in a mid-week matchup vs FIU.

Walters figures to be the closer, or at the very least a key bullpen arm, for the Hurricanes in 2022. The sophomore impressed in nearly every appearance last season, never allowing more than one earned run in any outing. Walters consistency out of the bullpen gives Gino DiMare a lot of flexibility in how he manages his pitching staff this season.

RHP Anthony Arguelles

2021 Stats: 4-1, 4.34 ERA, 18.2 IP, 16 K, 9 BB

Last season Anthony Arguelles served as a key reliever for Gino DiMare out of the bullpen, and his role figures to increase in 2022. Arguelles was consistent in 2021, never allowing more than two runs in an outing. His ERA increased at the end of the season after back-to-back outings where he allowed a run to end the year, but he was a solid, consistent option out of the bullpen for the entire season.

This season Arguelles will likely be a key late-innings reliever for Gino DiMare, especially with Carson Palmquist likely moving into the starting rotation. With another year of experience and an offseason of practice, Arguelles could emerge as an extremely good bullpen arm in the ACC.

RHP Alex McFarlane

2021 Stats: 2-1, 4.50 ERA, 34.0 IP, 38 K, 15 BB

When Alex McFarlane is at his best, he has some of the best pitches in college baseball. McFarlane possesses high quality swing-and-miss pitches, but the key has been consistency throughout his career. He’s one of the most exciting players in terms of potential on the Hurricanes roster, with legitimate MLB-level talent. His velocity and movement are both excellent for a pitcher his age, and the rest of his college career will be spent on finding consistency.

If McFarlane puts it all together in 2022 he could be a breakout pitcher for the Hurricanes. By the end of the season he could be a key piece for Miami’s pitching staff as he continues to develop.

RHP Jordan Dubberly

2021 Stats: 1-1, 5.40 ERA, 36.2 IP, 34 K, 11 BB

Jordan Dubberly came into Miami from St. Johns River State as a starter, and spent last season pitching as a member of the starting rotation and out of the bullpen. Dubberly will likely compete for a spot in the Hurricanes starting rotation this season, and much like Jake Garland, could find himself serving as a flexible option either as a starter or out of the bullpen.

RHP Jamar Fairweather

2021 Stats: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB

Jamar Fairweather made only three appearances in his freshman season in 2021, with all of them coming out of the bullpen. However, he came to Miami as a highly-regarded recruit, and he has the potential to have an important role in 2022 for the Hurricanes. He was ranked as the No.163 overall recruit in the 2020 class according to Perfect Game, and he has a lot of potential to become a very good pitcher for Miami.

RHP Ronaldo Gallo

2021 Stats (FGCU): 1-2, 7.62 ERA, 41.1 IP, 28 K, 22 BB

Ronaldo Gallo transferred to Miami after two seasons at FGCU where he compiled a 6.60 career ERA over 58.2 innings pitched. Gallo will provide key experience for the Hurricanes in 2022, especially because several of the other members of Miami’s pitching staff are very young. Gallo made 10 starts at FGCU last season, and could pitch as a member of the starting rotation or out of the bullpen in 2022 for the Hurricanes.

RHP Alejandro Torres

2021 Stats (FIU): N/A

Alejandro Torres transferred to Miami from nearby FIU after a 2021 season where he did not pitch due to an injury. However, Torres was one of FIU’s best pitchers in the shortened 2020 college baseball season, with 7 scoreless innings over five appearances as a freshman to go along with 10 strikeouts. Torres could be a key piece for Miami’s bullpen this season, especially if he is able to find the same success as a Hurricane as he had at FIU.

LHP Matt Raudelunas

2021 Stats (St. John Fisher College): N/A

Matt Raudelunas missed the 2021 season due to an injury at St. John Fisher College, but was excellent in 2020, earning a 2.45 ERA over the start of the shortened season. Raudelunas could be a key pitcher for Miami, as he Carson Palmquist, and JP Gates are the only left-handed pitchers on the roster with college baseball experience. With JP Gates returning from an injury that he suffered during 2021, Raudelunas could be a key reliever out of the bullpen for the Hurricanes in 2022.

RHP Karson Ligon

2021 Stats: N/A (Freshman)

Karson Ligon comes to Miami as the Hurricanes top-recruit from the 2021 recruiting class to not sign with an MLB team and instead go to college (the Hurricanes top recruit in the class, Irving Carter, was drafted in the fifth round and signed with the Toronto Blue Jays). Ligon was the No.83 overall recruit and the No.10 recruit in the state of Florida according to Perfect Game. Ligon possesses a nice three-pitch mix, with a fastball that was in the low-90s towards the end of his high school career. He pairs that pitch with a changeup and a curveball. If he can develop either one of his secondary pitches ahead of the season he could play a key role for Miami in 2022, either out of the bullpen or as a mid-week starter.

RHP Gage Ziehl

2021 Stats: N/A (Freshman)

Drafted in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, No.334 overall, by the Chicago Cubs

Gage Ziehl begins his Miami career as an extremely exciting freshman for the Hurricanes. Ziehl was somewhat of a late-riser in last year’s MLB Draft process after an exceptional senior year that put him on several MLB teams’ radars. Before the MLB Draft there was a strong possibility Ziehl would forego college, but despite being drafted in the 11th round he chose to attend Miami. He had a low-90s fastball towards the end of his high school career, but his slider is what turned heads during the draft process, with scouts feeling like that was a pitch Ziehl could build around as he developed. He could start his career at Miami in the bullpen or as a mid-week starter, and in a couple of years could be a top-MLB draft prospect.

RHP David Rossow

2021 Stats: N/A (Freshman)

David Rossow was the No.302 overall prospect in last year’s recruiting class according to Perfect Game. Rossow was an All-District player at Cardinal Gibbons, and recorded a 2.30 ERA during his senior season in high school. Rossow should be able to continue to develop at Miami and has potential to become a good college pitcher and an MLB draft selection in the future.

LHP Rafe Schlesinger

2021 Stats: N/A (Freshman)

Rafe Schlesinger begins his Miami career after a senior season in high school where he went 4-1 with a 0.70 ERA. Schlesinger, the No.349 recruit in last year’s class according to Perfect Game, could contribute for Miami early, with the Hurricanes having just four left-handed pitchers on the roster. Schlesinger has a lot of potential to develop over his time in college and has the potential to be another key contributor for the Hurricanes over the course of his career.

Miami’s pitching staff has the potential to be very good in 2022, but the start of the season will probably be spent learning where each pitcher is most comfortable, much like last season. By the end of the season in April and May, the pitching staff could be a strength for the Hurricanes.