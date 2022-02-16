History of ‘Canes in the Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams met in L.A. for Super Bowl LVI, it was just the ninth time in the history of the game that there wasn’t a Miami Hurricane alum on either team.

In 56 Super Bowls, 80 different ‘Canes have been on a team that won their conference championship, earning a spot in the big game. 23 of those players were a part of multiple Super Bowl teams.

The total of 122 appearances in the Super Bowl is tied for the most for a school with the Michigan Wolverines. The USC Trojans sit just one back of each with 121.

Not only has Miami produced the most players to appear in the Super Bowl, but they have produced the most touchdowns once there. Former Hurricanes have scored 84 points on Super Bowl Sunday, just ahead of Penn State’s 81 points.

Ted Hendricks, Jim Kelly, and Vince Wilfork each appeared in four Super Bowls while Rubin Carter, Chuck Foreman, Michael Irvin, and Russell Maryland were a part of three.

Miami has been represented since the very first Super Bowl with Walt Corey being a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. They followed that up with four players in Super Bowl II, featuring Pete Banaszak, Dan Conners, Jim Otto, and Bill Miller.

The game to feature the most Hurricanes was Super Bowl XXVIII with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. In that game, Maryland, Irvin, Coleman Bell, Jimmie Jones, Bernie Kosar, Alfredo Roberts, Darrin Smith, and Kevin Williams of the Cowboys played against Kelly and the Bills. Former National Championship winning head coach Jimmy Johnson was also a part of that game as the Dallas head coach.

With no players in Super Bowl LVI, that makes two of the last three Super Bowls without any Miami players on the field. The lone Cane in Super Bowl LV was backup offensive lineman Danny Isidora.

15 years ago today, Devin Hester returned the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI! #DaBears | (via @nflthrowback)



pic.twitter.com/uVr6CpTkEt — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 5, 2022

The most notable Super Bowl for former Miami came in 2006. Devin Hester returned the opening kickoff of the game 92 yards for a touchdown, the first and only time that has ever happened. Reggie Wayne caught a 53-yard touchdown later in the quarter for the Colts, who would go on to win the game.

Two different Hurricanes have won the Super Bowl MVP Trophy. The first time was running back Otis Anderson in Super Bowl XXV when he ran for 102 yards and a touchdown to help the New York Giants beat the Buffalo Bills.

The second Super Bowl MVP was on the defensive side of the ball. After becoming one of the best players in the league, linebacker Ray Lewis led the Baltimore Ravens to a dominant Super Bowl XXXV victory over the Giants.

