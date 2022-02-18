No.25 Miami 10, Towson 8: Hurricanes Offense Leads Miami to Opening Day Win

Dominic Pitelli’s 4-4 night, in which he had a home run, a double, and four RBIs, helped Miami to a 10-8 win in their first game of 2022. The Hurricanes had 21 baserunners in the game and scored at least one run in five different innings on their way to the victory.

Alejandro Rosario started the game well for Miami, working a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first that included a strikeout looking on three pitches. In the bottom of the inning Miami took advantage of the opportunity for an early lead. CJ Kayfus led the inning off with a bunt single, and Mike Rosario followed him with a walk. A one-out double from Vanderbilt transfer Maxwell Romero, Jr. scored the first run of the game and gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead after one inning.

Two consecutive errors in the top of the second inning allowed Towson to tie the game, but a solo home run from Dominic Pitelli caused another lead change and put Miami back out in front after two innings. Towson quickly responded with a run of their own through a double and an RBI-groundout to tie the game at two.

Miami managed to give themselves a two-run lead in the bottom of the third. Maxwell Romero led off the inning with his second double of the evening. Dorian Gonzalez walked to give Miami two-runners on, and Dominic Pitelli took advantage and hit a two-run double for his second extra-base hit of the evening, making the score 4-2.

Towson immediately responded again, and a four run top of the fourth gave the Tigers the lead. Back-to-back singles started the inning, but Rosario responded by getting a strikeout and a well-defended sac-bunt for two quick outs. However, Jordan Peyton hit a two-out, two-run single to tie the game, and Chandler Castleberry followed with a two-run triple before Miami could get out of the inning.

Both teams scored a run over the next two innings, with Miami making the score 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth when Jacob Burke hit a home run, only to have a Jordan Peyton home run in the top of the sixth bring Towson’s lead back to two.

In the bottom of the sixth, Miami rallied to retake the lead. 12 consecutive balls thrown by Towson pitchers loaded the bases for the Hurricanes with nobody out. Maxwell Romero was hit by a pitch to make the score 7-6, before back-to-back RBI-fielder’s choices from Jacob Burke and Dorian Gonzalez gave the Hurricanes the lead again. An RBI-triple from freshman Lorenzo Carrier added another run in the inning for Miami, and Dominic Pitelli drove in Carrier for his fourth RBI of the game; making the score 10-7.

Towson took advantage of an error to score a run in the seventh inning to make the score 10-8. After that, freshmen Gage Ziehl and Rafe Schlesinger combined for 1.1 innings and four strikeouts, before closer Andrew Walters entered the game in the eighth inning. Walters finished the eighth with two strikeouts, and then followed that with a 1-2-3 ninth inning in which he added two strikeouts for his first save of the season.

Miami’s offense carried them to the Opening Day victory. Hurricanes hitters combined for 11 hits and seven walks. Miami’s three errors in the game cost the Hurricanes runs, and were the main reason Miami found themselves in a close game. Miami continues the series with Towson at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the first game of a Saturday double-header.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Jordan Dubberly (1-0, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Losing Pitcher: Jake Pecilunas (0-1, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

Save: Andrew Walters (1)