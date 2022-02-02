Miami Hurricanes 2022 National Signing Day Open Thread

Welcome back to National Signing Day, everybody!

Here, we’ll be tracking all the announcements for players Miami is targeting down the stretch of the recruiting process. There are no other signees who haven’t announced yet, but we will circle back with some Recruiting Notebooks for the later adds at the Early Signing Period.

This living document will be updated with every Miami-related announcement today, as well as the decisions of other Canes targets as well.

2:00pm Update

Ft. Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons 3-star DT Ahmad Moten committed to the U moments ago!

BREAKING: Miami beats out Oklahoma for Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons DL Ahmad Moten. An official visit to UM over the weekend sealed the deal. https://t.co/cdKasC3mD9 pic.twitter.com/LOkPYfkfE8 — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) February 2, 2022

Moten’s teammate, 4-star EDGE R. Mason Thomas, committed to Oklahoma, flipping from Iowa State. Miami made a late run at Thomas as well.

1:52pm Update

Miami has announced TreVonte’ Citizen. His NLI is in. He’s a Cane.

From the Bayou to The U.



Welcome home, @Tre_Citizen1! pic.twitter.com/aJv2Va01jD — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) February 2, 2022

1:40pm Update

As expected, 5-star DE Shemar Stewart has committed to Texas A&M.

12:30pm Update

OL Anez Cooper committed to Miami, as expected.

Miami announced Cooper shortly after his announcement. His NLI is in. He’s a Cane.

BUT THE SHOCKER!!! 4-STAR RB TREVONTE’ CITIZEN COMMITTED TO MIAMI!!!!!

12:15pm Update

4-star DT Christen Miller committed to Georgia, as expected.

Awaiting announcements from TreVonte’ Citizen and Anez Cooper this hour.

———

For those wondering when to REALLY pay attention (as opposed to kinda sorta paying attention), here’s when the players Miami is chasing will announce today. All times listed Eastern.

4-star DT Christen Miller — 9:00 AM

4-star RB TreVonte’ Citizen — 12:00PM (listed as 11AM on his twitter, but Louisiana is on Central Time)

3-star OL Anez Cooper — 12:00PM

5-star DE Shemar Stewart — 1:30PM

4-star EDGE R. Mason Thomas — 1:30PM

3-star DT Ahmad Moten — 1:30PM

3-star OL Matthew McCoy — 3:30PM

4-star DT Gracen Halton — 5:30PM

4-star OL Dave Iuli — 6:30pm

Plenty to watch today for the Canes, although the latest round of intel heading into today doesn’t really bode well for the boys in Orange and Green. Yet and still, we’ll be here, following and tracking all the action as it happens.

So hop in the comments and enjoy the day! There will be plenty of updates, and here’s hoping they’re good ones for the good guys from Coral Gables.

Go Canes