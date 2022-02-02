Miami Hurricanes Recruiting: DT Christen Miller stays home, commits to Georgia

In a move that was widely expected to come this morning, Ellenwood (GA) Cedar Grove 4-star DT Christen Miller committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over Miami and others.

4-star DT Christen Miller commits to Georgia over Miami and others. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) February 2, 2022

A 6’4” 294lb All-American, Miller has the size and skill teams around the country covet along the defensive line. Unfortunately for Miami (and others), Miller could not be swayed from the draw of his home state school, buoyed I’m sure by their recent National Championship victory.

Miami was not recruiting Miller for long. That came about when Mario Cristobal returned home and took the job as the HC in Coral Gables. One of Cristobal’s early moves was to contact Miller, and set up an official visit.

While Miller did take the trip south from Georgia to Miami for the final visit weekend just days ago, it ended up being more of a sight-seeing excursion than anything else. It would have taken a truly incredible visit weekend to make Miller change his mind from Georgia, and while it was good and fun, it wasn’t the transformative experience Miami needed to end up with the All-American DT in this recruiting class.

Miller is the first player Miami is connected to who has committed today. As always, we respect decisions and wish Christen Miller the best in the future.

