Welcome to the U, TreVonte’ Citizen

In a National Signing Day shocker, Lake Charles (LA) College Prep 4-star RB TreVonte’ Citizen committed to the Miami Hurricanes minutes ago.

A 6’0” 217lb All-American, Citizen picked Miami over named finalists Auburn, Florida and LSU. The decision to pick Miami was a shocker, really, as Citizen had been trending toward Florida heavily the last few days.

Like nearly all blue chip recruits from Louisiana, Citizen was initially committed to LSU. That commitment came into question, however, when HC Ed Orgeron was fired. Shortly thereafter, Citizen decommitted, and many teams, Miami included, moved to build a connection with the All-American.

Between when Miami offered Citizen and set up his official visit for the final weekend of the recruiting cycle, the Canes took transfer RB Henry Parrish from Ole Miss. While that is its own situation, adding a player with SEC experience and the productivity that Parrish displayed to an already-packed RB room in Miami made the path to getting Citizen to Miami a much more precarious one.

But, much like climbing Mount Everest, a precarious path can lead to the goal. And such was the case here with Miami locking down Citizen on NSD, despite the reports he was likely going to UF, and the already-packed RB room he’s joining in Coral Gables.

Wow. Wow wow wow! I’m really and truly shocked, BUT DELIGHTED by this move.

Citizen is the only RB in this recruiting class for Miami. He is the 4th highest rated player in Miami’s 2022 recruiting class, and the 12th commitment overall.

For a better look at the player Miami is getting in Citizen, check out the HUDL highlights below.

Welcome to the U, TreVonte’!