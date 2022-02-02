Welcome to the U, Anez Cooper

Miami added a big and physical player to the offensive line when Pleasant Grove (AL) 4-star OT Anez Cooper committed to the Canes just moments ago.

Miami has landed massive three-star Alabama OL Anez Cooper. @rivalswoody and @adamgorney break down what he's bringing to the Canes: https://t.co/LOfiFBWA6Z pic.twitter.com/Ngzc8icanL — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2022

A 6’6” 352lb behemoth, Cooper has impeccable size for the Offensive Line. He played outside at Tackle in HS, and could stay there in college, or kick inside to Guard, in the same way that other players have in the past.

Cooper is a late riser who only started getting major interest through the middle/end of his senior year of HS. But, there was plenty of that interest, with Auburn and Oregon having joined in the recruitment near the same time that Miami did so.

While Cooper may not be a day 1 plug-and-play prospect, he has great size and strength, and will work to develop his skill as well. But, with Offensive Line being a position where many players take a year (or more ) to become game ready, that isn’t something that’s outside of the norm.

Though other teams of varying levels were interested in Cooper, he only took one official visit: a January 28th trip to Coral Gables to see The U. That trip ended up being enough to seal the deal, and laid the foundation for Cooper’s recent commitment to Miami.

Cooper is the first offensive lineman to join Miami’s 2022 recruiting class. He is the 11th player to join this class in total.

For a better look at the player Miami is adding in Cooper, check out his HUDL highlights below:

Welcome to the U, Anez!