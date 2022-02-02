Welcome to the U, Matthew McCoy

Miami continued to address the Offensive Line in this class by securing a commitment from St. Augustine (FL) Creekside 3-star OT Matthew McCoy just moments ago.

3-star OT Matthew McCoy commits to the #Canes. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) February 2, 2022

A 6’6” 285lb OT, McCoy has great size for the position. He, like many players at the position before him, grew from a TE in 2020 into a bookend tackle in 2022. McCoy’s athletic past as a TE and current time as basketball player speak to his athleticism, which should serve him well as he continues to grow and develop.

McCoy’s recruiting profile grew through his junior spring and senior season. Based upon his play and athletic build, he earned offers from 16 colleges across the country. With increased attention in his recruitment, McCoy took visits to all 5 of his available official visits. Trips to Ole Miss, Maryland, UCF, and Florida wrapped around his OV to Coral Gables early in January. Of those trips, the one that was the most potentially concerning for Miami was the final visit weekend trip to Gainesville to see UF, but in the end, Miami did enough to win that recruiting battle.

McCoy joins Anez Cooper along the OL for Miami in this class. That pair will add depth for now with an eye to 2023 and beyond for their impact on the field to be seen. McCoy is the 13th commitment to Miami’s 2022 recruiting class.

For a better look at the player Miami is adding with McCoy, check out his HUDL highlights below.

Go Canes