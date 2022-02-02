Welcome to the U, Ahmad Moten

Miami added another piece to the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon when Ft. Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons 3-star DT Ahmad Moten committed to the hometown Canes on National Signing Day.

BREAKING: Miami beats out Oklahoma for Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons DL Ahmad Moten. An official visit to UM over the weekend sealed the deal. https://t.co/cdKasC3mD9 pic.twitter.com/LOkPYfkfE8 — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) February 2, 2022

As noted in the tweet above, Miami beat Oklahoma for Moten, with Tennessee and Iowa State also involved.

Miami made a late run at Moten — as they did with several other players since Mario Cristobal took over as Head Coach. A Miami legacy, his older brother Anthony graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas and played at Miami from 2014-17, Ahmad will also take his talents to Coral Gables for college.

At 6’3” 290lbs, Moten has good size for a DT. He saw his profile rise after a strong season for Gibbons, one that saw he and the Chiefs win a second consecutive State Championship.

Overall, Moten is the 12th player to commit to Miami’s 2022 recruiting class, and the first DT. He joins Nyjalik Kelly and Cyrus Moss along the DL in this class for Miami.

For a better look at the player that Miami is getting in Moten, check out the HUDL highlights below.

Welcome to the U, Ahmad!