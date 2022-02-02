Miami Hurricanes 2022 Recruiting Notebook: DT Ahmad Moten

In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet a local defender who is both a good addition to the group on his own merits, and just to happens to be related to a former player: Ft. Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons 3-star DT Ahmad Moten.

Bio

Moten committed to Miami on National Signing Day. Here’s his Welcome to the U piece for this part of the narrative.

Recruiting Ranking

On the 247sports composite, Moten is a 3-star prospect, the #79 DL nationally, #73 in the State of Florida, and #554 player overall in this class.

Moten committed to Miami over Oklahoma, Iowa State, North Carolina, and Tennessee from a list of 24 scholarship offers from around the country.

As a Player

The first thing you notice about Moten on film is his quick get-off at the snap. Short area quickness is a very big factor for interior linemen, and Moten showcases that trait well.

Moten has good size for a DT at 6’3” 290lbs. He should be able to maintain that weight, if not gain a few pounds of muscle, and be a game ready player from a physical standpoint. I always want my linemen to get stronger and better with their hands, and both things are true for Moten. He’s big and strong, but getting stronger will serve him well. Additionally, Moten flashed a swim move and decent hand work on other plays on film, but that can improve as well.

Moten has a good motor, continually fighting through double teams and chasing plays down from the backside. It’s tough to bring the intensity on every snap, especially at DT, but Moten seems to do a good job managing his energy to be able to do so.

Obviously, as an interior lineman Moten is not the most fleet afoot. Bu that’s not something Miami needs him to be, so that’s fine.

Strengths

Good motor

Solid physical build

Interior rush move

Championship pedigree

Disruptive

Weaknesses

Can get stronger

Develop other rush moves

Improve hand work

Miami Outlook

Note: changed this up from just a freshman-season outlook to a career outlook for each player last year and we’re continuing that style this year as well

Moten is a solid and athletic 3-technique interior lineman, and you need those on every team. He figures to add depth to the position in 2022, with an eye to the future for the majority of his on-field impact.

Moten should be able to work his way into a rotational role with Miami in 2023 and beyond. If he’s able to develop into a starting level player, that would be a bonus. At present, he figures to be a solid depth piece who can rotate into the game and not let the level of play at his position drop too far.

That’s it for this installment of The Recruiting Notebook.

Go Canes