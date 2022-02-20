No.25 Miami Sweeps Saturday Double-Header Over Towson

The No.25 Miami Hurricanes moved to 3-0 on Saturday after sweeping a double-header against the Towson Tigers. Miami won their first series of the year with the two victories and will hope to earn their first sweep of the season on Sunday afternoon. The Hurricanes won the two games by a combined score of 24-4, and got great starts out of both Carson Palmquist, who had a career high seven strikeouts, and Jake Garland, who had a career high eight strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run.

Game One: No.25 Miami 11, Towson 2

The first game of the double-header saw Carson Palmquist make his first ever start as a Miami Hurricane. Palmquist was excellent, working five innings and striking out seven. The only run he allowed came in the fifth inning, when Burke Camper hit a solo home run that made the score 3-1 at the time.

On offense Miami went down in order in the first inning, but scored their first run of the game in the second inning when Dorian Gonzalez hit his first career home run to make the score 1-0.

The Hurricanes extended the lead with a two-run third inning. Jacoby Long singled to start the inning, then stole second, and scored on an RBI-double from CJ Kayfus. Yohandy Morales then hit an RBI-double of his own to drive in Kayfus from second.

Towson made it a 3-2 game by scoring a run in the fifth and in the sixth. The run in the fifth came on the aforementioned Burke Camper home run, and a single, double, and sac-fly scored the run in the second inning for the Tigers.

Miami secured the victory with eight runs across the last three innings. A two-run home run from Lorenzo Carrier, his career first, scored two-runs in the sixth inning. CJ Kayfus led off the seventh inning with a double and advanced to third on a groundout. Maxwell Romero then walked to give Miami two men on base, and then three straight hits scored four runs for the Hurricanes to make the score 9-3 after seven innings.

In the eighth inning Miami added their final two runs of the game. Zach Levenson hit his first career home run as a Hurricane 430 feet to make the score 11-2. The Hurricanes bullpen gave Miami four strong innings to finish the game, with Karson Ligon working three innings where he allowed just one run, and Jamar Fairweather finishing the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Carson Palmquist (1-0, 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K)

Losing Pitcher: Nate Nabholz (0-1, 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

Save: None

Game Two: No. 25 Miami 13, Towson 2

Saturday night’s game saw an excellent pitching performance of its’ own, this time from team captain Jake Garland. Garland worked six two run innings, with neither run being an earned run, and struck out eight on the way to his first victory of the season. At the plate Miami had just eight hits, but managed to score 13 runs on the evening.

In the top of the third inning Towson took the lead, scoring the first run of the game after Casey Bishop singled, reached second on a passed ball, then scored on a sac-fly after advancing to third. Miami responded in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs on three straight singles before CJ Kayfus scored the third and final run of the inning on a wild pitch.

The fourth inning played out remarkably similarly to the third, with Towson scoring a run in the top of the inning before Miami scored three in the bottom of the inning. The Tigers scored after Burke Camper hit a leadoff single and then advanced on an error from Jake Garland. A groundout then scored Camper to make it a 3-2 game. The Hurricanes responded in the bottom of the frame with two walks starting the inning for Miami. A single from Lorenzo Carrier loaded the bases, and a sac-fly from Jacoby Long scored the first run of the inning for Miami. Freshman JD Jones walked to make the bases loaded again and CJ Kayfus was hit by a pitch to score the second run of the inning. Miami’s final run of the inning followed on a wild pitch to make the score 6-2.

Yohandy Morales hit a solo home run to extend the lead in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 7-2, and in the seventh inning Dominic Pitelli manufactured a run to extend the lead. Pitelli reached on a walk to start the inning, then stole two bases to give Miami a runner on third with just one out. Pitelli then scored on a groundout to make the score 8-2.

A five-run eighth inning from the Hurricanes ensured Miami scored 10 or more runs for their third straight game. Dorian Gonzalez walked to start the inning, and after an out, a single and another walk loaded the bases for the Hurricanes. A walk and a single scored the first two runs of the inning for Miami before a wild pitch scored another run. Another walk loaded the bases yet again, and yet another walk and a hit-by-pitch scored the final two runs of the frame for Miami. The Hurricanes managed to score five runs on just two hits in the eighth inning.

Meanwhile, on the mound Miami got three strong innings from Anthony Arguelles and Alejandro Torres in each pitcher’s first appearance of the season. Arguelles worked two strong innings in which he didn’t allow a hit and struck out three Tigers. Torres followed by working a 1-2-3 ninth inning that secured Miami’s third victory of 2022.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Jake Garland (1-0, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

Losing Pitcher: Teddy Blumenauer (0-1, 3.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K)

Save: None