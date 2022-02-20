No.25 Miami 11, Towson 1: Miami Earns a Sweep in 2022’s First Series

The Miami Hurricanes earned a four game sweep on Sunday afternoon. Freshman Lorenzo Carrier was 2 for 3 with a grand slam and five RBI in the victory, and he and a strong pitching performance led Miami to a victory. The Hurricanes offense was once again excellent on Sunday, with 11 hits and four walks as a team on the way to the 11-1 win.

Towson took an early lead in the game, scoring in the top of the first inning. Chandler Castleberry led off the game with a double and moved to third on a sac-bunt. Bryce Frederick then reached on an error which scored Castleberry and gave Towson the 1-0 lead.

Miami responded in the bottom of the second. Two singles from Dorian Gonzalez and Jacob Burke and a walk from Mike Rosario loaded the bases for freshman Lorenzo Carrier. Carrier took advantage of the bases loaded opportunity, hitting a grand slam for his second career home run as a Hurricane.

GET OUT THE RYE BREAD AND MUSTARD, GRANDMA! IT IS GRAND SALAMI TIME FOR LORENZO CARRIER!!



The Hurricanes added on four more runs in the bottom of the third. Dominic Pitelli led off the inning with a single, and Yohandy Morales reached on a hit-by-pitch to put two runners on for Maxwell Romero. Romero hit a three-run home run to make the score 7-1 before there was even an out in the inning. Jacob Burke gave Miami another run-scoring opportunity with a one-out single, and he stole second and scored on an RBI-double from Lorenzo Carrier, who earned his fifth RBI of the day in the process.

Miami added a run in the fourth inning and two runs in the sixth inning. In the fourth inning CJ Kayfus hit an infield single, stole second, and scored on an RBI-double to make the score 9-1. In the sixth inning a couple of freshmen put a rally together. Renzo Gonzalez hit a lead-off double for his first hit as a Hurricane and fellow freshman Henry Wallen was hit by a pitch to give Miami two men on in the inning. Another walk loaded the bases, before Dorian Gonzalez lined a two-RBI double to the corner in right field and made the score 11-1.

The Hurricanes’ pitching was almost as good as the offense. Starting pitcher Alex McFarlane had possibly the best outing of his Miami career, working five strong innings with a career high six strikeouts, allowing just one unearned run. Miami’s bullpen worked four scoreless innings, including a scoreless eighth inning in JP Gates’ return after missing nearly all of last season after needing Tommy John surgery.

Sunday afternoon’s victory gave Miami a sweep in their first series of the season and moved the Hurricanes to a 4-0 record in 2022. The Hurricanes have now scored 10 or more runs in each game this season, and have seen every player in the lineup have success on offense. Miami’s next game will be the first mid-week game of the season against FAU on Wednesday, in what should be a tough game early on in the year.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Alex McFarlane (1-0, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

Losing Pitcher: Nick Ramanjulu (0-1, 3.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Save: None