Jeff Thomas Selected by Pittsburgh Maulers in USFL Draft

During the inaugural United States Football League draft, Jeff Thomas, a wide receiver at the University of Miami from 2017 to 2019, was selected by the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Thomas was selected on day two of the draft with the fourth pick of the 13th round. He was the 100th pick in the draft and the fourth receiver taken.

During his three-year career with the Hurricanes, Thomas was an electric receiver and return specialist. He caught 83 passes for 1,316 yards and eight touchdowns with his sophomore season being his best with 563 yards and three touchdowns on 35 catches.

He returned 54 kickoffs for 1,219 yards, a 22.6-yard average. He returned 14 punts for 265 yards and a touchdown during his final two seasons.

After his junior season, Thomas decided to forgo his final season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft where he went unpicked. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots but was eventually waived by the team.

Thomas was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in St. Louis. He was one of the top receiver recruits in the country for the class of 2017.

Thomas will likely be catching passes from Kyle Lauletta, who the Maulers picked with the seventh pick of the first round in the draft.