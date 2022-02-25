Harvard 11, No.24 Miami 6: Hurricanes Lose First Game of 2022

The Miami Hurricanes lost for the first time in 2022 on Friday night. Losing 11-6 to the Harvard Crimson in the first game of Miami’s second weekend series. The Hurricanes allowed 13 hits and five walks in the game and will hope to find a way to win the series on Saturday and Sunday.

Miami got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Dominic Pitelli walked to give the Hurricanes a baserunner with one out. Yohandy Morales followed him with a single, and then Pitelli scored after he stole third and then scored on a wild throw, with Morales advancing to third on the play. Maxwell Romero drove in the second run of the inning with an RBI-single to center field to make the score 2-0 Miami after one inning.

Harvard responded in the top of the third. Back-to-back infield singles started the inning, and both runners advanced to scoring position on a sac-bunt. An infield single scored the first run of the game for Harvard, before an RBI-groundout tied the game at two. A double then scored the third run of the inning and gave Harvard a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the fourth Harvard extended the lead. A one-out double gave Harvard a runner in scoring position for the second consecutive inning. A two-run home run followed to make the score 5-2 and left Miami needing a comeback.

Miami responded with a three-run inning of their own in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game. Yohandy Morales walked with one out to start the rally, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A two-out RBI-double from Jacob Burke scored the first run of the inning, and Dorian Gonzalez followed him with a single of his own to score Burke and make the score 5-4. Gonzalez advanced on a balk, and Lorenzo Carrier walked to give Miami two men on with two out. Mike Rosario then hit an RBI-single, Miami’s third two-out hit of the inning, to score Gonzalez and tie the game, but Lorenzo Carrier was out trying to score on the play to end the inning.

The bottom of the sixth saw Miami take the lead. Edgardo Villegas walked to lead off the inning. He advanced to second on a groundout, and with two outs in the inning two wild pitches allowed Villegas to advance to third and then score to give Miami a 6-5 lead.

Harvard responded in the top of the seventh. A one-out single gave Harvard a baserunner, and a two-run home run allowed the Crimson to take a 7-6 lead late in the game. Harvard extended their lead in the top of the eighth inning. Three walks loaded the bases with one out in the inning, and a sac-fly scored a run. Another walk reloaded the bases before a wild pitch on a third strike scored the second run of the inning. The fifth walk of the inning then made the score 10-6, before a balk scored the fourth run of the inning for Harvard to make the score 11-6.

Miami was unable to score in the eighth or ninth inning, and with the loss the Hurricanes fell to 5-1 on the season. The Hurricanes will try to win the second game of the series on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Tanner Smith (1-0, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K)

Losing Pitcher: Gage Ziehl (0-1, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

Save: None