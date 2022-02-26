No.24 Miami 2, Harvard 1: Carson Palmquist Leads Hurricanes to Saturday Win

The Miami Hurricanes moved to 6-1 in 2022 with a 2-1 win vs the Harvard Crimson on Saturday night. Miami’s pitching staff carried them to the victory, with Hurricanes pitchers allowing just four hits, one walk, and one run during the game. On offense, Miami left 10 men on base, all in the first five innings, but managed to put together enough runs to get the win.

Miami’s offense started quickly despite their struggles later in the game. CJ Kayfus led off the game with a triple, and was quickly driven in on an RBI-groundout from Mike Rosario. A single and two walks loaded the bases for Miami, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.

The first inning was one of three times the Hurricanes stranded the bases loaded, with Miami leaving three men on base in both the third and fifth innings. In the third inning the Hurricanes were unable to score despite having a hit and two walks in the inning, with a flyout from Dominic Pitelli ending the frame before Miami could extend their lead.

Harvard scored their lone run of the game in the fourth inning. Chris Snopek hit a solo home run to left field that tied the game at one and was one of two extra base hits in the game for the Crimson. It was the second run Carson Palmquist allowed this season, with both of those runs being allowed on solo home runs.

Miami managed to retake the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Yohandy Morales led off the inning with a triple as part of a three for four night, and Maxwell Romero followed him with an RBI-double down the first base line. A two-out walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases yet again for Miami in the inning, but a strikeout ended the frame. The Hurricanes left 10 men on base across the first five innings of the game before not getting a hit, and just one baserunner, after the fifth inning.

Fortunately, the Hurricanes’ pitching staff was dominant during the entire game. Carson Palmquist worked 5.1 one-run innings, struck out a career-high nine batters, and allowed no walks to set the tone for the Miami pitching staff. He was followed by Gage Ziehl, who entered the game with two runners on base, and, after an error, got out of a bases loaded jam.

Rafe Schlesinger worked a scoreless seventh inning, forcing a key double play, before Andrew Walters entered the game for his second save opportunity of the season. Walters was excellent, working 96-97mph with his fastball and retiring every batter he faced. Walters faced six batters during his outing and struck out three of them on his way to his second save of 2022.

Miami’s win on Saturday gives them an opportunity to win the series on Sunday afternoon. Jake Garland will get his second start of the season with a chance for the Hurricanes to win their second series of 2022. First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Carson Palmquist (2-0, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)

Losing Pitcher: Sean Matson (0-1, 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

Save: Andrew Walters (2)