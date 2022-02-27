No.24 Miami 10, Harvard 0: Burke, Garland Help Miami to Second Series Win of 2022

Jacob Burke, who was 2-3 with a three-run home run and four RBI, and Jake Garland, who pitched six scoreless innings, led Miami to a 10-0 win over the Harvard Crimson on Sunday afternoon. The win gave the Hurricanes their second win in a row and a series win against Harvard.

Miami got off to a quick start, scoring four runs in the first and the second inning. CJ Kayfus led off the first with a walk, but was out on a fielder’s choice hit by Dorian Gonzalez. Yohandy Morales singled and Gonzalez advanced to third to give Miami runners on the corners, and Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch to give the Hurricanes their first run of the game. Maxwell Romero worked a walk to give Miami runners on the corners yet again, with Jacob Burke following and hitting a three-run home run 405 feet to left field to give the Hurricanes a 4-0 lead.

Miami matched their run total from the first inning in the second inning. Edgardo Villegas was hit by a pitch to start the inning for Miami, and Dominic Pitelli followed him with a single to put two runners on base for the Hurricanes. CJ Kayfus reached on an error that scored a run before Dorian Gonzalez hit an RBI-single through the right side of the infield to make the score 6-0. A sac-fly from Yohandy Morales scored the third run of the inning before back-to-back singles from Maxwell Romero and Jacob Burke, who recorded his fourth RBI of the day, scored a run for Miami.

The Hurricanes added on another run in the bottom of the third when a two-out solo home run from CJ Kayfus extended the Miami lead to 9-0.

Miami didn’t score their 10th and final run until the sixth inning, when Carlos Perez hit a solo home run. Perez hit the home run in his first at-bat of the season, which was also his first at-bat after returning from an injury he’d been dealing with during the final few weeks of practice before the beginning of the season.

On the mound the Hurricanes’ pitching staff was excellent yet again. Jake Garland was dominant in his second start of 2022. Garland threw six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. 15 of 18 outs Garland recorded were strikeouts or groundouts, and it took him just 63 pitches to complete his outing.

The bullpen followed Garland with another quality performance of their own. Jordan Dubberly entered the game in the seventh inning and retired the side in order while striking out two. Matt Raudelunas and Alejandro Torres combined for a scoreless eighth, before Torres recorded the first out of the ninth and JP Gates finished the game with two strikeouts.

Sunday’s win moved Miami to 7-1 in 2022 and gave the Hurricanes their second weekend series win of the season. Miami doesn’t play a mid-week game ahead of next weekend’s series vs No.15 Florida. First pitch against the Gators is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Jake Garland (2-0, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Losing Pitcher: Jaren Zinn (0-1, 1.0 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

Save: None