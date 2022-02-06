Recapping and Ranking the NFL ProCanes’ 2021 Season

On this Pro Bowl Sunday and just a week before the Super Bowl, the ProCanes have wrapped up their 2021 season as just one ProCane is in today’s Pro Bowl. As usual, there were plenty of touchdowns and the rookies stepped up in their first seasons, which will hopefully lead to another class of ProCanes who are gearing up with the NFL Combine later this month.

At this point, it seems like a good time to analyze how ProCanes on active NFL rosters (and current ProCanes’ NFL free agents) fared during the 2021 season.

I’ve classified players below based on their performances this past season and potential expectations moving forward, which includes stats and Pro Football Focus Grades.

Tier 1. MVPs

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2021 PFF Grade - 2021 GP/GS)

WR | Braxton Berrios | New York Jets | (2018, 6th round, 210th overall) (74.0 - 16/1) 65 receptions for 431 yards (career high) and 2 TDs, 7 rushes for 40 yards, and 2 TDs, 30.4 yards/kick return, 1 TD, 13.4 yards/punt return (First Team All-Pro Punt Returner): Is it any surprise to Canes’ fans that Berrios has become one of the most productive Jets receivers after being cut by the Patriots early in his career? Doubted time and time again, Berrios is the epitome of a player you want on your team and he is now proving that on a weekly basis in the box score as he scored a touchdown during his final three weeks. The way he is doing it may be even more impressive as he scored his first career rushing touchdown in week 15, his first career kickoff return touchdown in week 16 (102-yards), and a receiving and rushing touchdown in week 17. Even more, his Pro Football Focus grade amongst wide receivers from week 12 to 17 ranked fourth in the entire NFL behind Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and Tee Higgins - an objectively elite group to be a part of. Berrios entered the offseason as a free agent and should be in line for a nice pay raise.

Your 2021 AP All-Pro Kick Returner



Braxton Berrios pic.twitter.com/f5IJDYasju — (@NYJets_Media) January 14, 2022

2. LB | Denzel Perryman | Las Vegas Raiders | (2015, 2nd round, 48th overall) | (61.5 - 15/15) 154 tackles, 3 PD, 1 FF, 5 TFL, 3 QBHits (Pro Bowl): Perryman was an absolute monster this year, as he will be the lone ProCane in the Pro Bowl this year. Perryman only earned a two-year/$6million deal with Las Vegas (after being traded from Carolina shortly after being picked up in free agency), but may have been the steal of the offseason. Perryman resembled a heat-seeking missile as he broke the Raiders single season tackle record with 154 on the 2021 campaign, which was sixth in the entire league.

Congratulations to Miami Hurricane Denzel Perryman on being named to the 2022 Pro Bowl! pic.twitter.com/B66z9hgSvb — GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) December 20, 2021

Tier 2. Stars

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2021 PFF Grade - 2021 GP/GS)

3. DE | Gregory Rousseau | Buffalo Bills | (2021, 1st round, 30th overall) | Rookie (70.2 - 19/19) 53 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 4 PD, 1 INT, 1 FF, 8 TFL, 10 QBHits: Rousseau absolutely dispelled the doubts in the draft process related to being too “raw” and taking a step back after opting out in his final college football season. However, the Bills certainly got a steal with one of the last picks of the first round. Rousseau racked up 53 tackles and was a key factor for the Bills playoff run.

4. DE | Calais Campbell | Baltimore Ravens | (2008, 2nd round, 50th overall) | (80.8 - 15/14) 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 12 QBHits: The 14-year veteran is carrying the torch of a long lineage of success for defensive ends outta the U that had three draftees in 2021. And despite approaching 36 years of age, the 2022 free agent has the talent to continue playing as he tallied nearly 50 tackles this season. He has been slightly dinged up by injuries but is finally playing for a contender after being stuck with perennial cellar dwellers Arizona and Jacksonville for most of his career.

Highest-graded #Ravens through 12 games (min. 300 snaps):



1️⃣ Mark Andrews, TE- 88.4

2️⃣ Calais Campbell, DI- 84.3

3️⃣ Justin Houston, EDGE- 76.8

4️⃣ Tyus Bowser, EDGE- 75.0

5️⃣ Marquise Brown, WR- 74.9 pic.twitter.com/Ubl3rOJrYL — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) December 8, 2021

5. WR | K.J. Osborn | Minnesota Vikings | (2020, 6th round, 212th overall) | (64.8 - 17/9) 50 receptions for 655 yards and 7 TDs (Career Highs): Osborn has always put in the work and it is officially paying dividends as he contributed to one of the best wide receiving corps in the NFL behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. The kid with the make-it attitude showed immense poise en route to earning the starting kick return/punt return spot last season and took it a step higher this season as he racked up 655 yards and seven touchdowns. Osborn should become a regular starter as his career is just getting started.

6. DE | Jaelan Phillips | Miami Dolphins | (2021, 1st round, 18th overall) | Rookie (53.7 - 17/5) 42 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 1 PD, 1 FR, 9 TFL, 16 QBHits: Phillips had a meteoric rise in his final collegiate season and continued to the momentum, in the same city, for the Dolphins at the NFL level. Phillips set a Dolphins rookie record for sacks as he was a monster getting after the quarterback. Jaelan was also part of a strong Miami rookie class who also selected wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, and safety, Jevon Holland. Last but not least, Phillips won the Nat Moore Community Service Award for the Dolphins, proving to be high character on and off the field.

Dolphins 2021 Rookie Update:



Jaylen Waddle is 15 receptions away from the rookie record (Bolden - 101)



Jaelan Phillips is 6 sacks away from the rookie record (Kearse - 14.5)



Jevon Holland is the 4th highest graded safety in all of football (per PFF)



This class is DIFFERENT. pic.twitter.com/AEuEOzYNKB — Valley Boys Sports (@VBSofficial_) December 8, 2021

7. DE | Al-Quadin Muhammad | Indianapolis Colts | (2017, 6th round, 196th overall) | (65.5 - 17/17) 48 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 13 QBHits (career highs): In a contract year, Muhammad did what he needed to do to earn a solid contract as he hit career highs in tackles and sacks. He was a regular starter and should be able to find a similar role either back with the Colts or elsewhere this offseason.

Colts DE Al-Quadin Muhammad came has two sacks today, giving him 5.0 on the season.



The first sack of the game was significant, as he earned a $100K incentive by reaching 4.0 sacks on the year.



His 5.0 sacks are a career-high for a season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 5, 2021

Tier 3. Standouts

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2021 PFF Grade - 2021 GP/GS)

8. TE | David Njoku | Cleveland Browns | (2017, 1st round, 29th overall) | (70.9 - 16/11) 36 receptions for 475 yards and 4 TDs: Njoku ended up leading the Browns in receiving touchdowns. Njoku’s previous year, however, was turbulent and filled with rampant trade rumors. The former first round pick and freak value should generate some value as a free agent option this offseason, although Cleveland currently has two other tight ends in their room with Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant.

#Browns score another one 41-16 after a Baker to David Njoku for the touchdown.pic.twitter.com/nRN8J9hKBp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2021

9. FS | Rayshawn Jenkins | Jacksonville Jaguars | (2017, 4th round, 113th overall) | (57.0 - 14/14) 73 tackles, 3 PD: Jenkins has become a staple in the secondary for the Chargers, in 2020, and then for the Jaguars this past season. This year, in fact, he took on a leadership role as a captain as he continues to develop as a sure tackler in the last line of defense in a safety room that includes young raw talents like Andre Cisco and Andrew Wingard.

This is the energy we all need today:



Rayshawn Jenkins (@Jenkz_26) discussing what being named captain + the @Jaguars announcement video means to him #Jaguars | @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/KMOWZ2wiIn — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) September 10, 2021

10. RB | Duke Johnson | Jacksonville Jaguars | (2015, 3rd round, 77th overall) (72.1 - 5/2) 71 rushes for 330 yards and 3 TD; 4 receptions for 41 yards: Duke Johnson was a reliable fixture for the first six years of his career, mostly as a short passing game back. Thus, it came as somewhat of a surprise the former Canes’ favorite spent this past free agent offseason having difficulty finding employment in the NFL this past offseason. The Miami native made himself right at home down the stretch for the Dolphins in a backfield that was decimated by injuries. However, it now remains unclear what Johnson’s role will be moving forward, but he proved he can be an option for NFL teams.

Duke Johnson finds his way into the endzone for a Miami #Dolphins TD #FinsUp #Touchdown pic.twitter.com/asLsIOguwo — Southeast Sports Network (@SESNsports) December 19, 2021

11. S | Deon Bush | Chicago Bears | (2016, 4th round, 124th overall) | (68.1 - 14/4) 2 INTs, 5 PDs, 40 tackles (career highs): Bush was utilized the most in his career this past season as he played 14 games and set career highs in interceptions, passes deflected, and tackles. He was drafted the same year by Chicago as fellow ProCane defensive back, Artie Burns. However, they both enter free agency, which should separate them as Bush tries to continue his success.

Mike Glennon interception by Deon Bush



pic.twitter.com/26xh3nVSom — Chaos Sports Network (@chaossportsnet) January 2, 2022

12. DE | Quincy Roche | New York Giants | (2021, 6th round, 216th overall) | Rookie (59.6 - 14/3) 38 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 FF, 5 TFL, 5 QBHits: The flame to Quincy Roche’s fire was ignited more and more as last offseason wore on. First, Roche slipped all the way to the sixth round. Despite a solid preseason performance, Pittsburgh ousted Roche after they picked up Melvin Ingram. Roche was quickly snagged off waivers by the Giants. Roche continued to display a work-hard attitude as he was a key contributor his rookie season and even had a game-winning strip sack against the Raiders.

Quincy Roche with a game winning strip sack for a Giants win!!! pic.twitter.com/eTTA4zhRhX — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 7, 2021

13. K | Michael Badgley | Indianapolis Colts | (2018, UDFA) | (60.7 - 13/13) 18/22 FGs (85.7%) (46-yard long), 40/41 XPs (97.6%): Badgley was cut by Tennesse after a slow start and assimilating back into the league after a couple of tough season. Badgley then found a landing spot with the Colts where he remained consistent throughout the season after their starting kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship, went down with an injury.

3 of the 4 key kicks at the end of last week’s divisional playoffs were longer than 45 yards.



Or in other words, from a distance where Michael Badgley and Rodrigo Blankenship have struggled so far.



The Colts need to take a hard look at kicker.https://t.co/h02khfFzGw — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) January 27, 2022

14. OL | Ereck Flowers | Washington Commander | (2015, 1st round, 9th overall) | (72.0 - 16/16) 1061 Offensive Snaps, 6 Sacks Allowed: The former top ten pick has been able to find a more natural role in switching from tackle to guard, and is a regular starter on the offensive line. Being credited with six sacks on the season is not ideal, but Flowers had a career turnaround after initially being labeled a bust after being drafted in 2015.

15. P | Pat O’Donnell | Chicago Bears | (2014, 6th round, 191st overall) | (57.0 - 17/17) 62 punts, 72-yard long, 46.2 Y/P: The hidden yardage battle at PunterU should continue with Lou Hedley next year.

Tier 4. Role Players/Injuries

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2021 PFF Grade - 2021 GP/GS)

16. DE | Jonathan Garvin | Green Bay Packers | (2020, 7th round, 242nd overall) | (59.6 - 16/1) 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 5 QBHits: Garvin mostly red-shirted his rookie season, but played in 16 games in his sophomore year as a rotational player. He should continue to blossom amongst a strong Green Bay front seven.

Jonathan Garvin with the sack on 3rd down, resulting in a Bears punt pic.twitter.com/i91Qo2pfQm — packers clips (@packers_clips) October 17, 2021

17. TE | Brevin Jordan | Houston Texans | (2021, 5th round, 147th overall) | Rookie (66.6 - 9/9) 20 receptions for 178 yards and 3 TDs: Jordan is only 21-years old could very well be a steal of the 2021 draft as he was a big contributor in an anemic Texans’ offensive room. He found the endzone in his very first game, which is far more impressive than what other tight ends had done their rookie season - which is one of the toughest positions to adjust to in the NFL. Jordan is just scratchin the surface for the tight end who should thrive at the NFL level and continue to prove the doubters wrong - and the 146 players drafted ahead of him.

Brevin Jordan was +3200 to score the first touchdown of the Texans game



pic.twitter.com/T9gSt1NI3d — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 12, 2021

18. RB | DeeJay Dallas | Seattle Seahawks | (2020, 4th round, 144th overall) | (62.6 - 17/0) 33 rushes for 138 yards (career high) and 2 TDs; 21 receptions for 133 yards (career highs): Dallas didn’t get a large amount of offensive exposure in a loaded backfield, but stepped up to the occasion as he found the endzone twice on the season. He patrols a similar role to teammate and other ProCane, Travis Homer, with ample special teams play.

19. C | Brandon Linder | Jacksonville Jaguars | (2014, 3rd round, 93rd overall) | (62.9 - 9/9) 552 Offensive Snaps (92%), 2 Sacks Allowed: The Jags’ captain has been a steady a presence as ever when on the field. However, injuries from last year continued to plague by him into this season. Ideally, with new leadership, Linder can continue to help with quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s growth.

20. TE | Jimmy Graham | Chicago Bears | (2010, 3rd round, 95th overall) | (69.7 - 15/6) 23 receptions for 167 yards and 3 TDs: Graham is another ageless wonder that continues to carry the torch at a historically great position for ProCanes. Even though he scored three touchdowns this season, he enters this offseason as a free agent and may be the second tight end to retire in as many years (Greg Olsen).

Jimmy Graham's Dunk On A Goalpost Changed The Way Football Players Celebrated Touchdowns https://t.co/FmDZHDmub8 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 5, 2022

21. CB | Dee Delaney | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | (2018, UDFA) | (54.9 - 15/2) 17 tackles, 2 PD, 1 INT (Career High): After going undrafted in 2018, Delaney has had barely any exposure in the NFL as he only played four defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in his first three years. Delaney was unemployed throughout most of last season but clearly continues to remain determined as he set career highs in every category this season. The Citadel to Miami transfer has made the most of the limited opportunities he has gotten and is a testament to his perseverance to keep the dream alive.

ICYMI a story of perseverance and how a defensive back out of football in 2020 and cut by four teams earns a spot with the Super Bowl champs.



Bucs’ Dee Delaney continues to beat the odds https://t.co/IAWdgIZ1x3 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 5, 2021

22. RB | Travis Homer | Seattle Seahawks | (2019, 6th round, 204th overall) | (65.7 - 14/0) 21 rushes for 177 yards and 1 TD (career highs); 8 receptions for 31 yards: Homer’s highlight of the season was a 65-yard touchdown run on a fake punt where he ended it with a front flip in to the endzone. His teammate and former ProCane, DeeJay Dallas, led the blocking and was the first to greet him in the endzone. Both players get occasional reps on offense, but are predominantly used on special teams.

FAKE PUNT ➡️ FRONT FLIP



TRAVIS HOMER TO THE pic.twitter.com/X6ijwAcsUL — PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2021

23. CB | Artie Burns | Chicago Bears | (2016, 1st round, 25th overall) (79.5 - 11/6) 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 6 PD: Burns spent all last season recovering from an ACL tear and ended up contributing to a Bears’ secondary where he started 11 games. The former first round pick hopes to continue the trajectory in 2022. He enters this offseason as a free agent and may land a prove-it deal as he enters his sixth season.

24. OG | Jon Feliciano | Buffalo Bills | (2015, 4th round, 128th overall) | (56.7 - 9/6) 447 Offensive Snaps, 0 Sacks Allowed: Feliciano is a tough player and fan favorite but was once again hampered by injuries this season. Last year, he returned from a torn pectoral muscle that was supposed to be season-ending. However, this year, he started to experience calf-related issues and was mostly unavailable down the stretch. With former Miami legend, Ken Dorsey, now calling plays as the offensive coordinator for the Bills, hopefully Feliciano can continue to be a leader for Buffalo.

25. SS | Jaquan Johnson | Buffalo Bills | (2019, 6th round, 181st overall) | (68.9 - 17/1) 14 tackles, 1 INT, 271 ST snaps (Career Highs): Johnson has been a leader in the ever-important special teams category. He also recorded his first career interception this season as he received more reps this season on defense. Johnson becomes a free agent in 2023.

26. LB | Shaquille Quarterman | Jacksonville Jaguars | (2020, 4th round, 140th overall) | (62.9 - 17/0) 30 tackles, 1 TFL (career highs): Quarterman is still a young talent and moved from predominantly special teams his rookie season to rotational defensive player. He racked up career highs in tackles and tackles for loss behind another young star, Myles Jack.

Huge, goal line tackle by Shaquille Quarterman on Michael Carter keeps the Jets out of the end zone on third down. Massive play.



Jets go for it on 4th and 1, and...Conor McDermott with the TD catch? Conor McDermott with the TD catch. — Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) December 26, 2021

27. DE | Joe Jackson | Cleveland Browns/Kansas City Chiefs | (2019, 5th round, 165th overall) | (58.5 - 12/0) 16 tackles, 3 QBHits (career highs): Jackson spent most of the season as a rotational player but set career highs with 16 tackles and three QBHits. Shortly after the season ended, however, he went from a loaded Browns defensive line to the Chiefs’ practice squad, where he could get a shot next year if he sticks around.

28. TE | Christopher Herndon IV | Minnesota Vikings | (2018, 4th round, 107th overall) | (52.6 - 16/5) 4 receptions for 40 yards, 1 TD: The middling production has continued for Herndon, but there is even more concern as his snap count dropped from 650 offensive snaps in his two healthy seasons with the Jets, to only 184 offensive snaps with the Vikings. As he enters this offseason as a free agent, it appears Herndon may go on a journey man path in the NFL unless he can have a resurgence.

29. OL | KC McDermott | Jacksonville Jaguars | (2018 UDFA) | (66.5 - 9/1) 46 Offensive Snaps: McDermott played in nine games this season and even got a start for the Jags, as the undrafted third year player continues to do enough to remain in the NFL.

Tier 5. Looking to Improve in 2022

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2021 PFF Grade - 2021 GP/GS)

30. WR | Phillip Dorsett | Jacksonville Jaguars | (2015, 1st round, 29th overall) | (62.9 - 6/0) 7 receptions for 110 yards: Three teams, Houston, Jacksonville, Seattle The speedy former first rounder missed the entire 2020 season due to a foot injury that surgery to clean out bone spurs. And the injury appeared to set him back as he had trouble finding a roster this season after being part of Houston, Jacksonville, and then Seattle’s wide receiving corps where he played in six games. After a full year of recovery, let’s see if he can find a landing spot in 2022.

31. WR | Travis Benjamin | San Francisco 49ers | (2012, 4th round, 100th overall) | (45.1 - 10/0) 3 punt returns for 47 yards (15.7 average), 2 kick returns for 24 yards (12 average): After opting out last season, Benjamin was a relatively surprise cut in the preseason but reverted his way back onto the practice squad. Eventually, Benjamin was a kick and punt returner as he hopes to once again carve out a role on offense as he enters his tenth season in the league.

32. SS | Adrian Colbert | New York Jets | (2017, 7th round 229th overall) | (44.2 - 6/3) 16 tackles, 161 Defensive Snaps: Colbert started the 2021 season off getting cut by the Patriots but was eventually picked up by the Jets. Colbert did play and get spot starts through the season as the journeyman tries to find a home in 2022.

33. LB | Trent Harris | New York Giants | (2018 UDFA) | (61.0 - 4/0) 7 tackles: Harris signed a Futures reserve contract with the Giants as he was up-and-down from the practice squad in 2021.

34. FS | Sheldrick Redwine | Miami Dolphins | (2019, 4th round, 119th overall) | (27.2 - 2/0) 6 tackles: Redwine had some bright spots in 2020, but the former Turnover Chain legend played very little in 2021 for the hometown Dolphins.

Who to Look for in 2022

K | Jose Borregales | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | (2021, UDFA) | Rookie | None: The 2020 Lou Groza kicker of the year in college football somehow was passed by all teams in the NFL Draft. However, he was quickly scooped up as a priority free agent by the defending Super Bowl Champions. On cut day, Borregales then made the roster as the Bucs carried two kickers along with veteran, Ryan Succop. Just a few days later, Borregales was waived, but then cleared waivers, and landed back on the Bucs practice squad where he was often protected, which precluded other teams from picking him up on waivers. Clearly Tampa liked what they saw in Borregales as they have signed him to a Futures contract for 2022. While Bengals kicker and former Gator, Evan McPherson, is shining early in his career, it is just a matter of time before Borregales finds a steady role on Sundays.

Bucs announce the signing of 10 practice-squad players to futures contracts:

K Jose Borregales

RB Kenjon Barner

TE Codey McElroy

G John Molchon

OLB Elijah Ponder

DL Benning Potoa'e

DL Will Previlon

DL Kobe Smith

CB Rashard Robinson

S Troy Warner — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 24, 2022

CB | Michael Jackson Sr. | Seattle Seahawks | (2019, 5th round, 158th overall) | (84.4 - 2/0) 2 tackles, 25 Defensive Snaps (Career Highs): Jackson ended up signing a Futures contract at the end of the season and even played in two games down the stretch after spending most of the season on the practice squad. Jackson is hoping for a breakthrough in 2022.

S | Jamal Carter | Tennessee Titans | (2017 UDFA) | (N/A - 1/0) 13 Special Teams Snaps: Carter did get a Futures reserve contract after spending the season on the Practice Squad.

WR | Allen Hurns | Miami Dolphins | (2014, UDFA) | Injured Reserve: After opting out last season, Hurns needed wrist surgery this season. He will have a full offseason to recover but he will have an uphill battle in a deep Dolphins’ wide receiver room, should that be where he remain.

CB | Corn Elder | Washington Commanders | (2017, 5th round, 152nd overall) | (63.4 - 5/0) 5 tackles: The best name in the NFL only played 19 defensive snaps this season after having a career year in 2020. He’ll aim to get back on track in 2022 in his second season with the Commanders.

DE | Olivier Vernon | Free Agent | (2012, 3rd round, 72nd overall) | Injured: Vernon suffered a tough ruptured achilles injury in the final game of the 2020 season. And as a pending free agent, the timing was less than ideal, especially after restructuring his contract that offseason. The 30-year old will aim to find a home in 2022 after a strong season up until the injury.

Looking for Work

RB | Lamar Miller | Free Agent | (2012, 4th round, 97th overall) | None: Miller worked out with Miami in December but remained a free agent.

DT | RJ McIntosh | Green Bay Packers | (2018, 5th round, 139th overall) | Practice Squad (Not yet re-signed)

OL | Danny Isidora | Kansas City Chiefs | (2017, 5th round, 180th overall) | (65.3 - 6/0) 13 Offensive Snaps

OL | Tyler Gauthier | Free Agent | Released from Washington Practice Squad

OL | Tyree St. Louis | Free Agent

DT | Allen Bailey | Free Agent

Former Miami Transfers

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2021 PFF Grade - 2021 GP/GS)

38. RB | Gus Edwards | Baltimore Ravens | (2018 UDFA, Transferred to Rutgers) | Injured Reserve: Gus the bus was expected to be the lead back before a torn ACL on Thursday.

WR | Lawrence Cager | Cleveland Browns | (2020 UDFA, Transferred to Georgia) | Practice Squad: Cager spent the season on the Brown practice squad.