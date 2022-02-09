University of Miami officially announces Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator

Almost a week after reportedly accepting the job, the University of Miami officially announced Kevin Steele as its new defensive coordinator on Wednesday morning.

Relentless effort, toughness, tackling…



That’s what you’re going to see in a Kevin Steele defense.



More: https://t.co/QzUz9hj8uU pic.twitter.com/8zCrfGlJKX — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) February 9, 2022

Mario Cristobal had the following to say about his new defensive coordinator:

“A Miami Hurricanes defense should always be defined by its physicality and toughness, which are two traits of every Kevin Steele-coached defense,” Cristobal said. “Coach Steele has recruited, developed and produced at an elite level at every stop of his career, and I’m confident he will implement a defense that will make Hurricanes fans and alumni proud. “Coach Steele will help elevate the culture of not only our defense, but our team as a whole, and I know he will make his impact felt on the identity of our program.”

Steele’s background was well chronicled last week by our own Justin Dottavio, which can be seen here.

Personally, I’m thrilled with the hire. Being able to land someone with significant experience and prior success is key in helping turn around a defense that struggled with fundamentals like assignment responsibility and tackling last season. That should be shored up quickly under Steele.

He’s also served as linebackers coach on some great programs, having guided the Blackshirts in Nebraska during their heyday. Given Miami’s struggles at linebacker over the past few years, I’m happy to have as much help as possible to begin to turn that positional group from a relative weakness back to a strength.

And he coached against Miami while working for that school up in capitol city, so he knows just how important the Miami-Florida State rivalry is to this school and to college football as a whole.

Welcome to the U, Coach Steele!