University of Miami officially announces Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator

Twice is nice.
The University of Miami issued its second official announcement of the day of a coordinator to join Mario Cristobal’s staff, with the school announcing Josh Gattis as its new offensive coordinator.
The 2021 Broyles Award winner for best assistant in the country is coming down to Coral Gables.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) February 9, 2022
Welcome to The U, @Coach_Gattis!
More: https://t.co/TE3B2PAk5P pic.twitter.com/mo6MsGj1Nk
With the I-gotta-be-first mentality of much of today’s news reporting, I tend to believe news with my whole heart when I see it come directly from the team itself, so this is what I was waiting for...both with Kevin Steele and Gattis.
Cristobal had the following to say about his new offensive coordinator:
Gattis’ comments indicate that the tradition of the U was a draw to him coming to Coral Gables:
As the school’s release notes, the 2021 Broyles Award winner has been a part of four conference-winning teams and has coached in multiple college football playoff games in his time at Alabama and Michigan. Meaning now Miami has experienced coordinators who know what it’s like to play in big time college football games at big time programs. No more learning on the job for new or inexperienced hires at Miami. It’s a new day.
Welcome to the U, Coach Gattis!
Loading comments...