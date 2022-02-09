University of Miami officially announces Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator

Twice is nice.

The University of Miami issued its second official announcement of the day of a coordinator to join Mario Cristobal’s staff, with the school announcing Josh Gattis as its new offensive coordinator.

With the I-gotta-be-first mentality of much of today’s news reporting, I tend to believe news with my whole heart when I see it come directly from the team itself, so this is what I was waiting for...both with Kevin Steele and Gattis.

Cristobal had the following to say about his new offensive coordinator:

“I’m fired up to add Josh Gattis to our staff as offensive coordinator,” Cristobal said. “Josh has championship experience and has achieved the highest honor as an assistant coach. He is a phenomenal human being, has exceptional acumen in player development and is a tremendous recruiter. His offenses are explosive and well-balanced, and his passion, ambition and energy will separate him as a difference maker for our offense and for our program.”

Gattis’ comments indicate that the tradition of the U was a draw to him coming to Coral Gables:

“It’s a tremendous honor to be here. I grew up in ACC land, and I’ve always had the utmost respect for this program,” Gattis said. “When you look at the history, the tradition and the legacy of this place, Miami is one of the most storied programs in all of college football. When the opportunity came up to be a part of this program, it was one that I just couldn’t turn down. We’ve got an unbelievable staff and I’m really, really excited about Coach Cristobal’s vision.”

As the school’s release notes, the 2021 Broyles Award winner has been a part of four conference-winning teams and has coached in multiple college football playoff games in his time at Alabama and Michigan. Meaning now Miami has experienced coordinators who know what it’s like to play in big time college football games at big time programs. No more learning on the job for new or inexperienced hires at Miami. It’s a new day.

Welcome to the U, Coach Gattis!