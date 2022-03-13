Breaking: Canes earn 10 seed in NCAA tournament

The Miami Hurricanes are dancing again.

The Canes are the 10 seed in the Midwest region and will travel to Greenville, SC to face the USC Trojans on Friday. The Canes were slotted by many bracketologists between 9 and 11 seeds - most in the 10/11 range - so this feels about right. Miami finished 62nd in the final NET rankings, but still managed to find their way in the field comfortably at 23-10. Interestingly the ACC tournament champion Virginia Tech Hokies are seeded lower - 11th in the East.

USC finished 26-7 overall and third in the PAC 12, losing to UCLA in the conference semis.

More to come this week, but for now, enjoy the fact knowing you will get to watch your Canes competing in March Madness.

Go Canes!