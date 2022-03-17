Spring Football: Miami Hurricanes ‘22 opponent info

The Miami Hurricanes will player their 2022 spring game on Saturday, April 16th at noon on the ACC Network (ACCN). The Hurricanes have a new head football coach in Mario Cristobal and will play the spring game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL, which is the home of the MLS franchise Inter Miami.

We’re all really interested in seeing a new and improved version of The U under Coach Cristobal. But the Coastal and the ACC as a whole have undergone more change than just at Miami heading into the 2022 season.

The Coastal

Miami, Duke, Virginia Tech, and Virginia have new head coaches. Pitt has a new offensive coordinator while UNC has a new defensive coordinator. Georgia Tech had to replace both the OC and DC after another 3-win season.

On top of those changes, UNC and Pitt are replacing NFL quality QB’s in Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett. Howell finished his career at 3-0 versus Miami while Pickett had the big upset win in ‘17 as a freshman.

The conference is Miami’s for the taking, and the ‘Canes are now running an ACC Conference Championship caliber program from a staff and spending perspective. The talent has been there, it’s been a matter of motivation and outcomes.

There has also been change at ACC top power Clemson. The Tigers replace their OC and DC for the first time since Dabo Swinney guided the Tigers to a National Championship ring.

Let’s examine the ‘Canes 11 FBS opponents and their spring game information.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Spring Game: Thur. 3/17, 6pm, ACCN

What’s new: Geoff Collins has hired a new OC in Chip Long.

What to watch: Jeff Sims. Let’s face it, if Sims doesn’t improve in Year 3 of the GC Era, Mr. Collins will be back on an SEC sideline as a DC very soon. Also, the RB position. Good luck replacing Jahmyr Gibbs.

2022 Prediction: 3-9

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Spring Game: Sat. 4/2, TBA, TBA

What’s new? Not a whole lot. Head coach Will Hall returns. He was the brains behind Tulane’s high powered offenses the two seasons prior.

What to watch: Is there any growth from Hall’s first season where the Eagles finished 3-9.

2022 Prediction: 2-10

Spring Game: Sat. 4/9, 1PM, ACCN

What’s new? The Tigers have to replace their OC and DC for ‘22. Brent Venables is in Norman, OK and Elliott is in Charlottesville, VA.

What to watch: Cade Klubnik the new big shot QB that early enrolled this spring.

2022 Prediction: 11-1, ACC Atlantic Champions.

Spring Game: Sat. 4/9, 2PM, TBA

What’s new? The Aggies will have a new starting QB in ‘22, and they’re hyped to give Bama a run for the SEC West.

What to watch: The QB competition under Jimbo Fisher. Haynes King, Max Johnson (LSU) and ‘22’s 2nd rated QB Conner Weigman. Also, is A&M ever going to get over the hump and win the West after all this spending?

2022 Prediction: 10-2

Spring Game: Sat. 4/9, 3PM, ACCN

What’s new? UNC has replaced their DC, STC, and OL Coach. Also, ‘Cane killer Sam Howell is no longer in Chapel Hill.

What to watch: Much like Miami, I think UNC’s what to watch is tackling. As ‘soft’ as spring games go it’s about looking for angles and hips. But also their starting QB competition between Jacolby Criswell and Drake Maye.

2022 Prediction: 8-4

Spring Game: Sat. 4/9, 5PM, ACCN

What’s new? Randy Shannon is now a co-DC, and Kenny Dillingham is in Eugene, OR.

What to watch: The FSU offensive line. For another season they’re bringing in transfers that need to start right away.

2022 Prediction: 8-4

Spring Game: Sat. 4/9, 9PM, ACCN

What’s new? The Panthers have a new OC in Frank Cignetti Jr. and a new QB in Kedon Slovis.

What to watch: Is the Pitt offense a mess with Mark Whipple at Nebraska and Pickett in the NFL? Can Pat Narduzzi keep the positive momentum going?

2022 Prediction: 7-5

Spring Game: Sat. 4/16, 4PM, ACCN

What’s new? The Hokies have a new head coach in Brent Pry. VT will return to being a defense-first ball club.

What to watch: Do the Hokies look like a better ran organization? Justin Fuente’s final two seasons lacked oomph. Pry is a Bud Foster type of guy, very much a ball coach.

2022 Prediction: 7-5

Spring Game: Sat. 4/16, 6PM, ACCN

What’s new? Head coach Mike Elko. Elko has cleaned house and Duke is a much younger looking and feeling organization from top to bottom.

What to watch: What the hell does Duke look like on the field post-Cutcliffe. It’s been a long time since the Devils have had to find a new football coach.

2022 Prediction: 2-10

MTSU Blue Raiders

Spring Game: Sat. 4/16, TBA, TBA

What’s new? Well, Conference USA is a mess. Maybe that’s not new. But if the Sun Belt is serious about poaching programs ASAP I’m not sure what’s going on with this MTSU schedule.

What to watch: Rick Stockstill is in his 16th season as the MTSU head coach. Stock spent 1989-2002 at Clemson before stints at ECU, South Carolina and now this long tenure as the HC at MTSU.

2022 Prediction: N/A (9 games listed)

Spring Game: Sat. 4/23, 4PM ACCN

What’s new? Head football coach Tony Elliott replaces Bronco Mendenhall.

What to watch: How different is the offense under Elliott? Mendenhall ran an almost high school looking scheme with multiple QB’s, motions and formations. Elliot likes a pro style approach.

2022 Prediction: 7-5

Last but not least, YOUR Miami Hurricanes

Spring Game: Sat. 4/16, 12PM, ACCN

What’s new: Mario Cristobal was brought in to replace Manny Diaz as head coach. The Hurricanes replaced almost everyone in the program and have bolstered the on field and off field staff this off-season.

What to watch: Tackling, especially from the linebackers. LB’s have had a few weeks with Kevin Steele and Charlie Strong. Are the ILB’s going to be able to perform at a high enough level to win the ACC Coastal, or even the whole damn thing?

2022 Prediction: 10-2, ACC Coastal Champions.