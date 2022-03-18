Michaels Mailbag

Miami is the the middle of spring practice, and by all reports things are going very well. The baseball team has played decently, but don’t feel like a team that will make a deep run to Omaha. The mens and women’s basketball team get ready for the madness of March, so things are looking up around Coral Gables.

People ask me all the time Miami related questions, so during the offseason we will do a mailbag. DM Twitter @JohnMichaelsU for all questions.

From Cory: What are your expectations for the Canes this year? Excitement, true realistic excitement for the 1st time in years. Tyler Van Dyke is a great starting point for the new coaching staff, and with the ammount of money spent by the program, there doesn’t seem like they will fail. Mario Cristobal is one of the Top 15 coaches in all of college football so immediate success should happen. The minimum expectation is to make Charlotte and play for the ACC Championship game in year one, and probably win 10 plus games.

From Tim in Davie: Can the Canes make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament? Probably not, as their side of the draw is not easy at all. USC presents size problems for the Canes so Miami will have to play their best to get out of the 1st round. If they do advance Auburn potentially waits in the round of 32 and that will most likely be the end of the line for the Canes. Either way this has been a great year for Coach L, and a nice building block going forward.

From Joey in Orlando: What player will make the biggest jump forward in 2022? Leonard Taylor will be the next star DT for the University of Miami. Taylor showed flashes of brilliance a year ago, and with a new DC in Kevin Steele, who’s had some great success at other stops, he should thrive. Taylor needs to be the best DLineman on the team, and he should be exactly that.

From DD is Hialeah: What is your early prediction for the Canes? Going back to a previous answer I think the floor needs to be the ACC Championship is where the Canes need to live. The road game against Texas A&M will be a bear, as will the game at Clemson. Miami still has to prove they can beat teams like UNC and FSU, but my early prediction is a 10-2 season and an ACC Title game appearance.

Thanks for the questions, see you guys in Greenville?

Go Canes