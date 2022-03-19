Reggie Wayne Named Colts’ WR Coach

Former Miami Hurricane standout wide receiver Reggie Wayne was named the wide receivers coach of his former team, the Indianapolis Colts.

Wayne played 14 seasons with the Colts after a legendary college career with the Hurricanes from 1997 to 2000.

Yep... A different type of run it back... Let's Go!!! #Colts pic.twitter.com/KJMZHbdCUM — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) March 14, 2022

This will be Wayne’s first official coaching job, but he did spend time as a volunteer receivers coach with the Colts in April of 2018. He is also one of the most experienced receivers in NFL history, currently sitting at 10th all-time in career receptions (1,070 catches) and receiving yards (14,345 yards).

Wayne has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, not yet been voted into Canton. As one of the top-10 statistical receivers in NFL history, there is a good chance he eventually gets voted in.

He also had an extremely productive college career, finishing his time at Miami with 173 catches for 2,510 yards and 20 touchdowns. He held the career record for receptions in a season until Mike Harley broke that record in 2021. He is second in career-receiving yards behind his teammate Santana Moss.

Other Former ‘Canes Hired in NFL

This is the second former Miami wide receiver to become an NFL wide receivers coach this offseason. Fellow ‘Canes record-setting receiver Leonard Hankerson was named the receivers coach of the San Francisco 49ers in February.

Hankerson spent the last two seasons as the outside receivers coach at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Another former Hurricane who was hired for an NFL position was Ken Dorsey. After spending eight seasons as a quarterbacks coach, three of those with the Buffalo Bills, Dorsey was picked to replace Brian Daboll as the Bills offensive coordinator.