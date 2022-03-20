Miami Hurricanes March Madness

Miami’s Women’s Basketball

Miami’s Women’s basketball are set to take on the best team in the country today, facing off against No. 1 South Carolina at 3 p.m. in round 2 of the tournament. The game will be aired nationally on ABC with Courtney Lyle & Carolyn Peck callin the game. Fans can also listen to the game on WVUM 90.5FM.

Miami is the only team in the nation to play 5 games against one-seeds. Miami has faced the best team in the nation 15 times and has never won over a No. 1 team. The Hurricanes do have a top-five win this season, having defeated No. 4 Louisville in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

Miami has played NC State and Louisville twice already this season. The Hurricanes are one of eleven teams to beat a one-seed this season.

Miami will be looking for its first win against South Carolina as the Gamecocks have won both games between the teams.

Be sure to tune in now!! #Go Canes

Miami’s Men’s basketball

The Miami Hurricanes take on the Auburn Tigers at 7:45 pm today in Greenville, SC in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Tigers present a tall task for Miami, given their roster and respective strengths. In order for Miami to overcome the odds and pull off the upset, they’ll need to find success in the following areas.

