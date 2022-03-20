No.18 Clemson 20, Miami 5: Hurricanes Can’t Complete Sweep on Sunday Afternoon

After defeating Clemson on both Friday and Saturday the Miami Hurricanes (13-6, 4-2 ACC) had an opportunity for their first sweep in a conference series in 2022. However, the Tigers responded in the Sunday afternoon game to avoid being swept, scoring 20 runs in the series finale and putting together a six-run and eight-run rally during the game.

Clemson scored a run in both the first and second innings. Benjamin Blackwell led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run to score the first run of the game for the Tigers. He earned his second RBI of the game in the bottom of the second, hitting a single that scored Dylan Brewer after a walk and a single opened the inning.

A six-run rally in the bottom of the third put Clemson firmly in control of the Sunday afternoon game. Two singles gave the Tigers two runners on base with one-out in the inning. A single and a throwing error allowed the first run of the inning to score before a single and a wild pitch added another two runs in the inning. Back-to-back walks then loaded the bases before a two-run single from Benjamin Blackwell made the score 7-0 and gave the shortstop four RBI on the afternoon. Another wild pitch scored the sixth run of the rally before two flyouts ended the inning.

An RBI-groundout from Dominic Pitelli scored Miami’s first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning, but Clemson immediately responded in the bottom of the inning. Bryar Hawkins doubled to lead off the inning before a two-run home run from Max Wagner made the score 10-1 after four innings.

The fifth inning saw both teams match their run production from the fourth inning. Mike Rosario led off the inning for Miami with a single, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on an RBI-groundout from Edgardo Villegas. Unfortunately for Miami, another two-run home run, this time from Tyler Corbitt, extended the Clemson lead to 12-2 in the bottom of the inning.

A three-run top of the seventh from Miami gave the Hurricanes some hope for a comeback. CJ Kayfus and Edgardo Villegas walked and singled respectively to give Miami two-men on with one-out in the inning. Yohandy Morales stepped to the plate and hit a three-run home run to make the score 12-5 and provide a boost for the Hurricanes offense.

Clemson, however, responded with an eight-run bottom of the eighth inning to secure the victory. A walk opened the inning for the Tigers, and a throwing error on a single scored the first run of the inning all the way from first base. Dylan Brewer followed the single with a two-run home run before back-to-back singles put two runners on base for Clemson. Both runners advanced to scoring position on a passed ball before an RBI-groundout scored another run. Tyler Corbitt followed with his second home run of the game and the second two-run home run of the inning to extend the lead before a walk and a double again gave Clemson two runners in scoring position. The Tigers took advantage with a two-RBI double that made the score 20-5 heading to the ninth inning. Clemson had seven hits in the eighth inning, which was the same amount of hits that Miami had in Sunday’s game.

Zach Levenson singled to open the ninth inning for Miami, but a strikeout and a double-play ended the game. Despite the loss the Hurricanes won the series and finished their first two weeks of conference play with a 4-2 record in the ACC. Miami’s defense again cost them on Sunday, with three errors in the game, including two in the eight-run eighth inning. Hurricanes pitchers allowed 20 hits, seven of which were extra-base hits, to go along with seven walks in the game.

Miami is next scheduled to play on the road against FAU on Wednesday night. First pitch in the mid-week matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Jackson Lindley (4-0, 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

Losing Pitcher: Alex McFarlane (2-1, 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

Save: None