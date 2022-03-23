BREAKING: Former Cane Mark Walton arrested for an alleged Armed Robbery.

Former Miami Hurricane Running Back Mark Walton is now facing a charge of armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon. The 24-year-old appeared in court today. Miami-Dade County records show Walton was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. He is being held on no bond. The alleged robbery was reportedly captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

According to the arrest report, Walton and another individual are accused of robbing a Rolex watch from someone on February 4th. The victim was reportedly walking toward the driver’s side of his car, when a vehicle pulled up and blocked his path.

The driver pointed a gun at the man while the passenger got out, approached the victim, and took his watch. After a struggle ensued, the driver got out of the car and they were able to snatch the watch from the man.

Police investigators discovered the vehicle was rented in Walton’s name. Police used data from cell-sites and GPS info from the rental to place Walton at the crime scene.

Investigators took Walton into custody on Tuesday and searched his home. They were able to locate Walton’s phone and a firearm presumed to be used in the crime.

Walton, who will celebrate his 25th birthday next week on March 29th, has had a troubled path since losing his mother, Kimberly Rogers, due to complications from a Stroke back in March 2017. Walton’s Father passed when Mark was just 7 years old. Walton is the second-to-youngest of six children in his family and is also now a Father.

The former Miami Dolphin was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies during the 2019 off-season, but he was reinstated last year.

We are praying for this young man to get the help he so desperately needs before his situation gets any worse.

More developments to come on this breaking story.