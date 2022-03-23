Miami 7, FAU 1: Hurricanes Finish Road Trip with a Win

Miami finished a five game road trip with a 7-1 victory against the FAU Owls on Wednesday night. With the win the Hurricanes (14-6, 4-2 ACC) have now won three of their last four games heading into a weekend matchup against No.13 North Carolina. The win was also Head Coach Gino DiMare’s 100th win in his career.

Congratulations, Gino! DiMare is the second fastest coach to reach 100 victories in Miami Hurricanes baseball history! pic.twitter.com/DSw6aq0VOo — Canes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 24, 2022

The Hurricanes scored six runs over the final three innings to win on Wednesday night, but both teams combined for just two runs across the first six innings of the game. Jake Garland was excellent for the Hurricanes as he pitched six innings, allowing just one unearned run, three hits, and a walk as he earned his third win of the season.

Miami scored the first run of the game in the top of the first when CJ Kayfus singled, advanced to third on two wild pitches, and scored on an error. However, FAU tied the game in the fourth inning when an error allowed Nolan Schanuel to reach first base before he scored on a double from Jackson Ross to tie the game at one.

A three-run top of the seventh inning gave the Hurricanes the lead late in the game. Three straight singles loaded the bases for Jacob Burke to give Miami one of their best run scoring opportunities since the top of the first inning. Burke took advantage, hitting a three-run triple to the right field corner that made the score 4-1.

The Hurricanes extended the lead with one run in the top of the eighth inning and two runs in the top of the ninth inning. Miami scored their eighth inning run after Zach Levenson hit a one-out single, advanced to second on a walk, and scored on an RBI-single from Edgardo Villegas. The Hurricanes’ two runs in the ninth inning were scored when Yohandy Morales was hit by a pitch to begin the inning and Maxwell Romero hit a two-run home run that made the score 7-1.

After Miami took the lead Gage Ziehl and Andrew Walters combined to pitch three scoreless innings in relief to maintain the lead. Ziehl struck out three batters across 1.1 innings of work to set up a five-out save from Walters, who pitched 1.2 innings with three strikeouts to record his fifth save of the season.

Miami’s next series will be their second consecutive weekend series against a Top 25 opponent as No.13 North Carolina is scheduled to visit over the weekend. Carson Palmquist is likely to start on Friday night with the first game of the series set to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Jake Garland (3-1, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

Losing Pitcher: Evan Waterbor (1-2, 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

Save: Andrew Walters (5)