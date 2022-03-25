Miami vs. Iowa State: a look at the odds and who the experts are taking

It’s finally gameday, Canes fam. Miami will make its first Sweet 16 appearance in 6 years tonight around 10:00 pm against Iowa State in Chicago. Miami is a 3-point favorite at the time of this article, per the good folks over at DraftKings. The over/under is set at 132. You can find all of the odds right here.

The game line is a half-point larger than UCLA’s -2.5 mark as of right now, so the oddsmakers see this game as being one of the more competitive of the weekend.

Given the matchup and the game line, what are the media pundits predicting for tonight?

DraftKings likes Iowa State against the spread and straight up, as well as the under. They emphasize a concern with Miami’s long-range shooting against one of the best defenses in the country.

The Athletic’s panel of writers are a strong Miami lean, with 9 of the 12 experts calling for Miami to win straight up tonight. The author - Michael Waterloo - is concerned with Iowa State’s offense and calls for the Canes to cover.

Yahoo Sports likes Miami 71-66, calling for Iowa State - who’s protected the ball well - to have problems with Miami’s turnover-generating defense.

Fox Sports offers a pick against the number - they see this game going under. First to 50 points wins, they muse. (I don’t think it will be that offensively desolate, but Iowa State’s defense is indeed very good.)

The Sporting News calls for a close game that hits right on the 132 number - a 67-65 Iowa State victory. They note that Miami is 1-6 when scoring 65 or less points.

Athlon Sports notes Miami’s defense and low turnover rate in winning 71-66.

USA Today likes Iowa State to win 66-62 based on Iowa State’s defensive prowess. The Cyclones have the second-best adjusted defensive efficiency rate of the Sweet 16 teams, per KenPom.