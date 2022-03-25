Miami-Iowa State game info and open thread

After what’s felt like a long week, it’s finally game day. The 10 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-10) take on the 11 seed Iowa State Cyclones (22-12) in the Sweet 16, with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight to take on the winner of Providence-Kansas in Sunday’s Midwest Region final. Providence and Kansas are schedule to tip off at the United Center at 7:29 pm, and Miami-Iowa State will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of that game.

Miami-Iowa State game info:

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Time: 9:59 pm ET (subject to change based on prior game)

Location: United Center; Chicago, IL

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Miami as a 3-point favorite.

How did Miami and Iowa State get here?

Miami defeated No. 7 USC 68-66 and No. 2 Auburn 79-61. Iowa State beat LSU 59-54 and No. 3 Wisconsin 54-49.

Which channel is the game on?

The game is being televised on TBS. The announcing crew is schedule to be Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, and Reggie Miller, with Dana Jacobson as the sideline reporter.

How can I watch the game online?

The stream of Miami-Iowa State can be watched at CBSSports.com or using the March Madness app.

How can I listen to the game?

The game will be broadcast on Westwood One and locally in south Florida on AM 560 WQAM with Joe Zagacki on the call.

You can use this piece as an open thread for the game. Go Canes!