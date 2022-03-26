Canes blow away Cyclones 70-56

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team is finally elite.

Miami pulled away from Iowa State for a 70-56 triumph in the second Midwest Region semifinal, earning the school’s first-ever trip to the Elite Eight. Kameron McGusty exploded for 27 points, Jordan Miller and Sam Waardenburg added 16 and 13 respectively. McGusty shot often and made plenty, shooting 56% from the field and 4 of 7 from long range.

Sam Waardenburg was absolutely fantastic tonight. The senior forward also went 56% from the field and 3-7 from long range, but it was his play at the top of the key passing the ball and on the defensive end that really helped spark a strong second half. He found back-cutting players for easy baskets and had three big blocks. His three to put Miami up 58-46 was a dagger, as Iowa State wouldn’t get it to single digits again.

Charlie Moore shook off a difficult first half with a solid second, finishing with 9 assists to 3 turnovers. In fact, Miami far eclipsed their 3.5 turnover average this tournament with 14, but they still forced more from Iowa State - 18, to be exact.

Miami will face Kansas at 2:20 pm ET Sunday for a trip to the Final Four. Keep it here at State of the U for more coverage this weekend.

Go Canes!